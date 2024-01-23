Former Chairman of MGM Worldwide Television Group, Mark Burnett, Joins Prairie Operating Co. Advisory Board

HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP; the “Company” or “Prairie”) today announced that Mark Burnett, former Chairman of MGM Worldwide Television Group, has joined its Advisory Board.

Mr. Burnett is arguably one of the most successful and prolific figures in television programming history. Having shaped the landscape with some of the most impactful reality series of the new millennium, his productions, including "Survivor" (CBS 2000- ), "The Apprentice" (NBC 2004- ), "Shark Tank" (NBC 2009- ), and "The Voice" (NBC 2011- ), have not only captivated global audiences but have also been instrumental in redefining the genre.

Mr. Burnett has produced more than 3,200 hours of television programming, which regularly airs in more than 70 countries worldwide, and has won twelve Emmy Awards, five Producer Guild of America Awards, seven Critic's Choice Television Awards, and six People's Choice Awards, solidifying his status as an award-winning visionary in the entertainment industry.

In addition, Mr. Burnett was named one of the world's most influential people by TIME Magazine.

“We welcome Mr. Burnett to our Advisory Board,” stated Ed Kovalik, Chairman and CEO. “His extensive business accomplishments, knowledge and experience extend well beyond the entertainment industry. Mr. Burnett is recognized worldwide as a true visionary. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

Mr. Burnett added, "I am very excited to join Prairie’s Advisory Board and look forward to sharing my experience and thoughts. The potential for collaboration and growth in the energy space is immense, and I'm thrilled to be part of this team.”

The addition of Mr. Burnett to the Advisory Board continues the Company's commitment to excellence and ability to strengthen its position amongst its peers.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. is a publicly-traded company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids with operations focused on unconventional oil and natural gas reservoirs located in Colorado focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is dedicated to developing affordable, reliable energy to meet the world’s growing demand while continuing to protect the environment. To learn more, visit www.prairieopco.com .

