JLab Tees Up Partnerships with PGA TOUR Pros Keegan Bradley & Sepp Straka

San Diego, CA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab today proudly announced it entered multi-year endorsement deals with PGA TOUR pros Keegan Bradley and Sepp Straka. Bradley, a formidable force as the 13th ranked golfer in the world with an impressive six PGA TOUR victories and a runner-up finish this year already, is joined by Straka, who is 17th in the world with two PGA TOUR wins.

In celebration of the collaboration, Bradley's golf bag will feature a JLab logo. His caddie, Scott Vail, will also prominently display JLab logos on his sleeve and yardage book. Straka will showcase the brand on his sleeve as will his caddie Duane Bock. Both partnerships are set to unfold exciting chapters and reach golf’s international audience through 2026.

"Understanding the importance of pre-round routines—which includes listening to many Boston sports podcasts to get in the zone for Keegan—we knew both of these players would be a natural fit as representatives of JLab as we grow the brand globally,” said JLab CEO Win Cramer. “Our partnership with these two international stars underscores a commitment to delivering technologies that transcend conventional boundaries. We create products that elevate performance, enhance focus and enable anyone to immerse themselves in whatever gives them strength or calm. We look forward to joining Keegan and Sepp’s success stories and helping other athletes like them ensure they have the perfect audio companion for their journey to excellence."

In his distinguished 13-year-career on the Tour, Bradley has become a force to be reckoned with, showcasing remarkable success and numerous accolades. Voted Rookie of the Year in 2011, Bradley won the PGA Championship and contributed to several international teams in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup competitions. Bradley boasts top-tier rankings in driving distance and exhibits exceptional finesse on and around the greens. His unique pre-shot routine, aggressive play on the course and consistent ball-striking make him a standout figure in the golfing world.

"Finding the right focus before stepping onto the course is critical for me,” said Bradley. “Having the ability to tune out the rest of the world with great noise cancelling and immersive sound quality will help set the stage for success on every swing. I’m excited and proud to add JLab to my amazing roster of sponsors and look forward to our continued partnership."

Straka, the lauded Austrian golfer, turned professional after college and made his mark on the PGA TOUR. As the first Austrian to earn a PGA TOUR card, Straka also became the first Austrian to win on the PGA TOUR when he won the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022. Straka’s second career victory came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, and he earned a spot on the European team at the 2023 Ryder Cup, contributing to their victory.

"I'm delighted to join forces with JLab and represent the brand on the tour. Partnering with a brand that gets the importance of focus and winning was an important consideration for me,” said Straka. “JLab adds the perfect beat to my preparation, helping me tune in, block out the noise and go for the win with style.”

Bradley and Straka will begin representing JLab’s products and logos beginning today, January 24, at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. Both pros will be using a variety of JLab equipment to get in the zone, including the JLab Epic Lab Edition True Wireless Earbuds, which feature outstanding audio quality and noise cancelling capabilities. They will also be outfitted with the recently introduced JLab Lux ANC Over-Ear Headphones, which offer an ultra-comfortable fit and feel with incredible fidelity. While on the course for practice rounds, Bradley and Straka will pocket a set of JBuds Mini True Wireless Earbuds, which are incredibly discreet and portable for use on-the-go.

JLab plans to add to its roster of international golfers throughout the year, as its product assortment and brand grows globally in the US, Europe and APAC. JLab is available more than 100 countries. To learn more about the company and its products, please visit www.jlab.com.

