Michael Lagg Joins TierPoint as Chief Sales Officer

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, today announced that Michael Lagg has joined the company’s executive team as Chief Sales Officer, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Kent.



In his new role, Lagg will oversee TierPoint’s national sales team and shape its go-to-market strategy. Before joining TierPoint, Lagg was with Iron Mountain for 21 years where he held various sales and business development leadership positions and established a reputation as a highly impactful and accomplished executive.

“After an exhaustive search process, we were extremely pleased to reach agreement with Michael as our new Chief Sales Officer,” Kent said. “He thoroughly impressed our leadership team with his integrity and his thoughtful, disciplined approach to developing world-class sales organizations. His references were unanimous in their praise for his exceptional leadership skills, and he promises to fit very well with our collaborative, customer-first culture.”

“I’m thrilled to join the people of TierPoint, as they continue building this impressive company,” Lagg said. “In the process of providing their clients with superior service, they have assembled an outstanding roster of talented individuals and are very well positioned to capitalize on growing demand for their industry-leading colocation, cloud, and managed services.”

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.

