Cribl Launches Cribl for Startups Program to Support the Next Generation of Data Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the data engine for IT and Security, today announced the launch of Cribl for Startups , a new program to support early-stage startups that are building the next generation of data solutions for IT and Security. Participating startups receive access to Cribl’s full suite of products via Cribl.Cloud , mentorship from product, revenue, and marketing leaders, and co-marketing opportunities to bring innovative data products to market.

The program is designed to build an ecosystem of next generation data companies focused on creating innovative solutions for IT and Security. Application for the Cribl for Startups program is open today and available to companies between seed stage and Series A in the monitoring, observability, cybersecurity, and DevOps spaces. To apply, visit cribl.io/startup . Selected startups will be enrolled in the free 12-month program that includes:

Access to Cribl.Cloud: Free credits in Cribl.Cloud, providing enterprise level access to Cribl Stream, Cribl Edge, Cribl Search, and any new products launched in 2024;

Mentorship: Collaborate with Cribl’s product, revenue, and marketing leaders to accelerate technical and go-to-market journeys;

Co-marketing Opportunities: Select co-marketing opportunities will be available to participating startups to drive awareness and reach prospective customers and partners.



“As we’ve learned over the past five years, startups are hard. With this new program, Cribl is supporting the entrepreneurs and risk-takers building new products for customers,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl. “The IT and security data space is incredibly complex, and we can ease some of that complexity by providing the infrastructure support that is required to bring a startup’s vision to life. I can’t wait to see what these innovative startups build with our products, and I look forward to accelerating their vision and, ultimately, impacting the market at large.”

Participating startups benefit from the interoperability and scale of Cribl’s product suite to accelerate time to value, improve operational efficiency, and increase product ease-of-use. Startups will have access to Cribl Stream , the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, and Cribl Search , the industry’s first search-in-place solution today, and future Cribl.Cloud products as they’re introduced.

Tego Cyber , one of the first startups to join the program, is building a next generation autonomous threat correlation and hunting platform designed to effortlessly integrate into existing SIEM and data lake infrastructures. Its business has already seen benefits of being part of the Cribl for Startups program: "We're excited to be part of this program at its inception. Cribl's technical expertise--from documentation and resources to simplifying our integration process--is invaluable to our team and this program underscores Cribl's commitment to bringing innovation to customers," said Shannon Wilkinson, CTO of Tego Cyber. "This program is instrumental in propelling our advanced threat detection capabilities to market efficiently, reflecting the synergy between Tego's vision and Cribl's support for startups. We eagerly anticipate the collaborative opportunities ahead, and advancing cybersecurity with Cribl."

