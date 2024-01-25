Automotive Biometric Market to Hit USD 3.04 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Concerns about Vehicle Security and Advancements in Biometric Technology | Report by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the findings of the SNS Insider report, the size of Automotive Biometric Market reached USD 1.09 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to attain USD 3.04 billion by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Automotive biometrics refers to the integration of biometric authentication technologies within vehicles, enabling secure and personalized access to various features and functions. Biometric data, such as fingerprints, facial recognition, voice recognition, and even iris scans, are utilized to verify the identity of the driver or passengers, providing an additional layer of security beyond traditional methods like key fobs or passwords. Automotive biometrics can be employed for real-time driver monitoring, ensuring a safer driving experience. Facial recognition and eye-tracking technologies can detect signs of drowsiness or distraction, alerting the driver to stay focused on the road. This feature contributes to overall road safety and accident prevention.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1622

Market Analysis

The automotive biometric market is on a trajectory of unprecedented growth, fueled by a combination of security imperatives, technological advancements, regulatory support, and changing mobility paradigms. The integration of biometric technology in automobiles goes beyond security; it significantly enhances the overall user experience. Biometric systems enable personalized vehicle settings, such as seat position, climate control, and entertainment preferences, to be automatically adjusted based on the driver's biometric profile. This not only adds a layer of convenience but also establishes a seamless and personalized driving environment. The continuous evolution of biometric technology has resulted in more accurate and reliable systems. Improvements in sensor technology, machine learning algorithms, and artificial intelligence have made biometric authentication faster and more precise. These advancements instill confidence in both automakers and consumers, fostering widespread acceptance of biometric solutions in the automotive sector.

Automotive Biometric Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.09 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 3.04 billion CAGR CAGR of 13.7% by 2023-2030 Market Opportunity The growing popularity of fingerprint sensors in products is projected to offer considerable prospects

Technological advancements in the automotive industry have increased. Market Drivers The growing popularity of fingerprint sensors in products is projected to offer considerable prospects

Automobile biometric goods are projected to benefit from increased demand for electric automobiles. Major Market Players Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., Hyundai Motors, BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Voxx International Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Nuance Communications, HID Global Corporation, Safran S.A, Fingerprint Cards AB, and Methode Electronics, Inc. and other key players.

Key Takeaway from Automotive Biometric Market Study

The Face Identification segment stands at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging advanced facial recognition technology to authenticate and authorize vehicle access. By employing sophisticated algorithms and high-resolution cameras, this segment ensures a seamless and secure user experience.

The Vehicle Security System segment is gaining momentum as a critical component in the automotive biometric market. This segment encompasses a range of technologies, including fingerprint recognition, voice recognition, and iris scanning, to fortify the security measures of vehicles.

Recent Developments

Vouched has recently unveiled its cutting-edge biometric ID verification software tailored specifically for auto retailers. This innovative solution is poised to redefine the customer onboarding process, promising heightened security and efficiency in an era where digital identity verification is of paramount importance.

Mastercard has joined forces with Mercedes to introduce an innovative payment system that brings finger-sensor purchases directly into cars. This partnership aims to redefine the way consumers make transactions on the go, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge biometric technology into the driving experience.

Ask For Customized Report As Per Your Business Requirement: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1622

Market Dynamics Analysis

The automotive biometric market is currently witnessing a dynamic and transformative phase, driven by a confluence of factors that underscore the industry's pursuit of innovation and enhanced security measures. One of the primary drivers propelling the growth of this market is the escalating demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the increasing integration of biometric technologies within vehicles. Biometrics, such as fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, and voice recognition, offer a robust layer of security, augmenting traditional key-based and electronic access systems. This surge in demand is further fueled by the growing awareness and emphasis on vehicle safety and security among consumers and regulatory bodies.

However, this rapid evolution is not without its challenges and restraints. One notable challenge is the need for standardized and universally accepted biometric solutions in the automotive industry. The lack of standardization poses hurdles in interoperability and compatibility among different vehicle models and manufacturers. Moreover, concerns regarding the privacy and security of biometric data remain a significant restraint, as the storage and transmission of sensitive personal information raise ethical and legal considerations. Striking the right balance between security and user privacy emerges as a critical challenge for industry stakeholders. In addition to these dynamics, the automotive biometric market faces the threat of cybersecurity breaches.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, the automotive biometric market is witnessing robust growth driven by the increasing emphasis on vehicle safety and security. The region's stringent regulations pertaining to road safety and the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are propelling the demand for biometric solutions. Europe stands at the forefront of adopting innovative automotive technologies, and the biometric market is no exception. The European automotive biometric market is fueled by the region's strong automotive manufacturing base and the integration of biometric features in luxury vehicles. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key player in the market, propelled by the rapid growth of the automotive industry and the increasing disposable income of consumers. Countries like China and India are witnessing a surge in demand for connected and technologically advanced vehicles.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession has led to a decline in consumer spending, affecting the automotive industry as a whole. Consumers are likely to prioritize essential purchases over luxury or advanced technology features, impacting the adoption of biometric solutions in vehicles. Recession often prompts companies to cut back on innovation and research spending. This reduction in investment may hinder the development of cutting-edge biometric technologies for automotive applications, slowing down the overall progress of the automotive biometric market.

Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1622

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Automotive Biometric Market Segmentation, By Authentication Type

8.1 Face identification

8.2 Signature identification

8.3 Voice recognition

8.4 Fingerprint recognition

8.5 Iris recognition

8.6 Palm recognition

8.7 Vein recognition

8.8 Others

9. Global Automotive Biometric Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Passenger car

9.2 Commercial vehicles

10. Global Automotive Biometric Market Segmentation, by Application

10.1 Vehicle Security System

10.2 Driver Safety System

10.3 Advanced Steering & Infotainment

10.4 Others

11. Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.5 USA

11.2.6 Canada

11.2.7 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Eastern Europe

11.3.1.5 Poland

11.3.1.6 Romania

11.3.1.7 Turkey

11.3.1.8 Rest of Eastern Europe

11.3.2 Western Europe

11.3.2.4 Germany

11.3.2.5 France

11.3.2.6 UK

11.3.2.7 Italy

11.3.2.8 Spain

11.3.2.9 Netherlands

11.3.2.10 Switzerland

11.3.2.11 Austria

11.3.2.12 Rest of Western Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.5 China

11.4.6 India

11.4.7 Japan

11.4.8 South Korea

11.4.9 Vietnam

11.4.10 Singapore

11.4.11 Australia

11.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.1.5 UAE

11.5.1.6 Egypt

11.5.1.7 Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.8 Qatar

11.5.1.9 Rest of Middle East

11.5.2 Africa

11.5.2.5 Nigeria

11.5.2.6 South Africa

11.5.2.7 Rest of Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.5 Brazil

11.6.6 Argentina

11.6.7 Colombia

11.6.8 Rest of Latin America

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Hyundai Motors

12.1.1 Financial

12.1.2 Products/ Services Offered

12.1.3 SWOT Analysis

12.1.4 The SNS view

12.2 Hitachi, Ltd.

12.3 BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd

12.4 Fujitsu Limited

12.5 Voxx International Corporation

12.6 Safran S.A

12.7 Synaptics Incorporated

12.8 Nuance Communications

12.9 HID Global Corporation

12.10 Fingerprint Cards AB

12.11 Methode Electronics, Inc.

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Benchmarking

13.2 Market Share analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

14. Conclusion