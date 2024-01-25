The Business Community Comes Together and Encourages Donations During National Blood Donor Month

Washington, DC, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As National Blood Donor Month continues, the business community is coming together to express gratitude to America's blood donors and to raise awareness about the critical need for more eligible individuals to give. Work and school-based drives are the backbone of the blood supply in this country and are instrumental in securing many of the roughly 7 million blood donors who give each year.

As the trend of virtual and hybrid work continues to grow, the percentage of blood collected at business-based mobile blood drives has declined, adding to the challenge of an already shrinking number of Americans donating blood each year. In response to this concerning trend, the business community is taking steps to strengthen the blood supply during National Blood Donor Month and beyond. Collaborating with community blood centers, businesses are raising awareness about the importance of blood donation, encouraging employees to donate at locations convenient to them, and urging other organizations to also get involved in this important cause.

"By hosting blood drives and collaborating with community blood centers, businesses can directly contribute to the well-being of their employees, family, friends, and neighbors. We are grateful for the business community’s invaluable partnership in this important and lifesaving work. Their support ensures a safe and available blood supply for the millions of patients who rely on it, giving countless people hope for a better tomorrow," said Kate Fry, CEO of America’s Blood Centers.

“The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) is proud to partner with ABC to raise awareness and encourage chambers of commerce to consider hosting a blood drive. Chambers can leverage their strength as a community leader and convener to help reverse the declining number of blood donors and business-based blood drives. Partnering with your local blood center makes hosting a blood drive easy,” said Sheree Anne Kelly, President & CEO of ACCE.

President Richard Nixon proclaimed January 1970 as the first National Blood Donor Month on December 31, 1969, as requested by Senate Joint Resolution 154, to pay tribute to voluntary blood donors and encourage new donors to join. This month continues to be celebrated each year to thank America's blood donors and encourage more people to donate blood.

Blood transfusion remains one of the most common hospital procedures, with patients requiring a blood transfusion every two seconds. More than 42,000 units of red blood cells, platelets, and plasma are used by patients every day. These blood transfusions are needed to treat patients with acute care needs such as trauma and blood loss during childbirth, as well as for disease management for patients with a variety of health conditions, including cancer, inherited blood disorders, cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries, and organ and bone marrow transplants.

ABC partners with a wide range of organizations to support and diversify the nation's blood supply, from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and HOSA Future Health Professionals to Johnson and Johnson and the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. Through these collaborations, ABC raises awareness about the critical need for blood donation and emphasizes the profound impact it has on saving lives, ensuring the sustained availability of blood products for patients in need across the country. To have your organization join us in this important work, please contact ABC today.

ABC has developed a complimentary Workplace Workbook, designed to empower organizations to enhance their collaboration with local community blood centers and amplify the life-saving impact of blood donation. This comprehensive resource offers information into the significance of blood donation in local communities, an in-depth overview of the blood donation process, guidance on hosting and promoting successful blood drives, and more. Organizations are encouraged to download and utilize this resource now to start making a powerful difference in their community.

Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers. Its member organizations operate more than 600 blood collection sites providing close to 60 percent of the U.S., and a quarter of the Canadian, blood supply. These blood centers serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities across North America. All ABC U.S. members are licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.

Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives is the professional society supporting the women and men who lead local, regional, statewide and international chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations. Its membership includes more than 1,600 business/civic organizations worldwide. It provide its members with information resources, thought leadership, education programs, original research, benchmarking, retirement security and access to a network of peers. For more information, visit www.ACCE.org.

###