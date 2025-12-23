ABC Calls on Congress to Act Now to Modernize Blood Center Regulations

Washington, DC, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, DC – With winter approaching and seasonal pressures on blood donation well know, America’s Blood Centers (ABC), the national organization of community-based, independent blood centers that supply 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply, today called on Congress to act now to modernize outdated federal regulations that continue to slow blood centers’ ability to expand access and respond to demand for blood products.

Each year, colder weather, holiday travel, seasonal illnesses, and severe storms reduce donor turnout, even as patient demand for blood remains constant. Yet blood centers remain constrained by outdated federal licensure requirements that can delay the opening of new collection sites by up to a year, even when there are no changes to safety standards, staffing, or procedures that are already in place.

These delays limit blood centers’ ability to prepare for seasonal donor declines and respond efficiently to regional disruptions if they occur. Without regulatory modernization, blood centers face unnecessary barriers to strengthening capacity, sharing blood across state lines, and ensuring patients have timely access to lifesaving blood products during winter and throughout the year.

“Each year, winter puts added strain on the nation’s blood supply,” said Kate Fry, CEO of America’s Blood Centers. “While no single policy can eliminate seasonal challenges overnight, the BLOOD Center Act would remove outdated regulatory obstacles that prevent blood centers from more quickly responding to the changing needs of their community to ensure patient needs are always met. This is a practical, bipartisan step Congress can take to strengthen the blood supply and improve readiness for future seasonal and regional challenges.”

The BLOOD (Bipartisan Licensure Overhaul & Operational Development) Center Act was introduced in October by U.S. Rep. Tony Wied (R-WI) and U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA), It would create an expedited licensure pathway for blood centers opening new collection sites under existing Blood License Applications. The bill would also allow blood collected at those sites to be shared across state lines sooner, rather than being restricted to in-state use during the often-lengthy licensure expansion process. Lastly, the bill would reduce redundant regulatory burdens while preserving safety, maintaining oversight, and ensuring that all blood centers uphold rigorous operational standards.

ABC has long advocated for modernization of the licensure process as part of its 2025 Advocacy Agenda, which promotes the value of blood to patients, communities, and the healthcare system. The agenda highlights how outdated regulations slow the opening of new sites today and impose unnecessary delays when nothing substantive changes in safety or quality.

Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers (ABC) is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers across North America. These organizations operate in more than 1,100 communities and provide close to 60 percent of the U.S. and a quarter of the Canadian blood supply. ABC member organizations serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities. All ABC U.S. members are 501(c)(3) organizations are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.