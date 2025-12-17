Blood Community Unites to Thank America’s Volunteer Blood Donors as National Blood Donor Month Approaches

Washington, DC, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Blood Centers, the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB), and the American Red Cross are joining together to thank America’s volunteer blood donors nationwide and encourage all eligible individuals to donate blood especially during National Blood Donor Month in January, and to make appointments to donate again later in the year. Organizations and individuals who are unable to donate can support the effort by hosting blood drives. The blood community invites current and potential donors to learn more about this month and access key resources at www.BloodDonorMonth.org.

As the winter months bring colder weather, the celebration of holidays, severe storms, illnesses, and increased travel, donor turnout is often lower, even as patient needs remain constant. Every two seconds, someone in the United States requires a blood transfusion, with more than 42,000 units of red cells, platelets, and plasma used by patients every single day. These donations are essential for patients facing trauma, surgeries, childbirth complications, cancer treatments, chronic conditions and many other medical needs.

“This National Blood Donor Month, we celebrate the extraordinary generosity of the nearly seven million Americans who donate blood each year. Their decision is more than an act of kindness, it is a lifeline for patients facing emergencies, chronic conditions, and serious health challenges. We urge all eligible individuals to make time to donate blood in January and throughout the year to help ensure patients have the blood products they need, when they need them,” said Kate Fry, Chief Executive Officer, America’s Blood Centers.

“National Blood Donor Month is an important time to remember the life-saving power of blood donation. This month and every month, AABB is proud to join our partners across the blood community in thanking and honoring the many blood donors who provide this essential resource. Because of their selfless generosity, optimal care is available for countless patients,” said Debra BenAvram, Chief Executive Officer of AABB.

“We honor the incredible generosity of the millions of individuals who roll up their sleeves to give blood. Our dedicated blood donor community proves every day that extraordinary impact can come from an ordinary act of generosity—changing and saving lives with just an hour of their time. This National Blood Donor Month we encourage more individuals to join our national blood donor community to help trauma patients and moms welcoming newborns to individuals battling cancer and sickle cell disease,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services.

January was first declared National Blood Donor Month by President Richard Nixon in 1969 to honor the selfless contributions of volunteer blood donors and encourage lifesaving donations during a time when supplies traditionally decline. This month continues to be celebrated each year.

The blood community encourages eligible Americans to donate blood during National Blood Donor Month and to make regular donation appointments throughout the year. Organizations and those unable to donate are urged to host blood drives to help support the blood supply as well. Please contact one of the following organizations to find a local blood collection site and to schedule an appointment:

AABB: www.WhereToDonateBlood.org ; +1.301.907.6977

America’s Blood Centers: www.AmericasBlood.org ; +1.202.393.5725

American Red Cross: www.RedCrossBlood.org; +1.800.RED CROSS (+1.800.733.2767)

America’s Blood Centers: Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers (ABC) is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers across North America. These organizations operate in more than 1,100 communities and provide close to 60 percent of the U.S. and a quarter of the Canadian blood supply. ABC member organizations serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities. All ABC U.S. members are 501(c)(3) organizations are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.

AABB: AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies) is an international, not-for-profit organization representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and biotherapies. The Association works collaboratively to advance the field through the development and delivery of standards, accreditation and education programs. AABB is dedicated to its mission of improving lives by making transfusion medicine and biotherapies safe, available and effective worldwide.

American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on social media. @RedCross