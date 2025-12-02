ABC Urges Americans to Donate Blood This Giving Tuesday in Advance of Holiday Season

Washington, DC, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Blood Centers (ABC), the national organization of community-based, independent blood centers that supply 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply, today is urging eligible Americans to donate blood this Giving Tuesday to help patients in their community. As colder weather and holidays approach, severe storms, illness, and travel reduce donor turnout, even as patient needs remain constant.

A blood transfusion is needed in the United States every two seconds, making it one of the most common and essential lifesaving procedures performed in hospitals. More than 42,000 units of red blood cells, platelets, and plasma are used daily to treat patients, including those experiencing trauma, undergoing childbirth, battling cancer, living with inherited blood disorders, and receiving organ or bone marrow transplants.

“Donating blood is one of the most direct and measurable ways someone can make a difference on Giving Tuesday,” said Kate Fry, CEO of America’s Blood Centers. “With a single donation, multiple lives can be saved. We encourage all eligible Americans to make time to donate blood as soon as possible to help save lives in their community.”

ABC has released a first of its kind U.S. Blood Donation Statistics and Public Messaging Guide that highlights how just three percent of the U.S. population donates blood each year despite 62 percent of the population being eligible to do so. A single donation can help two or more patients in need, and each donation can be separated into more than one blood product, including red blood cells, plasma, and platelets.

ABC encourages individuals to schedule a donation appointment at their community blood center and employers to schedule a blood drive at their workplace, inviting friends, family, and coworkers to join them, and then share their donation experience to help inspire others to give. Eligible donors can find their local community blood center and book an appointment at AmericasBlood.org/MyBloodCenter.

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eleven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. To learn more, visit GivingTuesday.org.

Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers (ABC) is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers across North America. These organizations operate in more than 1,100 communities and provide close to 60 percent of the U.S. and a quarter of the Canadian blood supply. ABC member organizations serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities. All ABC U.S. members are 501(c)(3) organizations are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.