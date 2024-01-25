Challenged Athletes Foundation Rolls Out Five Top-Notch Cycling Experiences in 2024 to Raise Crucial Funds for Athletes with Physical Disabilities

San Diego, CA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating its 30th anniversary of empowering individuals through sports, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) proudly announces the launch of the 2024 CAF Cycling Challenge, a series of first-class riding experiences that embody inclusivity, celebrate community, and provide hope and inspiration for athletes with physical disabilities. The Cycling Challenge events build a community of riders with a deep appreciation for life and can use their passion for cycling to make a difference in the lives of others. CAF is a world leader in helping people with physical disabilities lead active, healthy lifestyles.

“The 2024 CAF Cycling Challenges are not just about raising funds for our mission but also about inviting individuals to be an integral part of it,” said Kristine Entwistle, CEO, of Challenged Athletes Foundation. “Our commitment is to support each rider, on and off the bike, ensuring they have the most empowering and transformative experience surrounded by an inclusive and welcoming community that creates lifetime bonds."

The CAF Cycling Challenge events continue to build a community of riders and transform the perception of what people with permanent physical disabilities can accomplish. Participants will ride alongside athletes with disabilities, actively contributing to CAF's impactful mission. With several cycling options, a strong community focus, and an elevated overall experience, each event promises a top-notch, community-driven journey. Each cycling experience includes fully supported rides, elevated SAG stops, mechanic support, custom riding gear, group dinners and inspirational programs, breakfast and lunch every day, training programs and a custom fundraising page.

CAF Cycling Challenge Event Lineup:

NorCal Challenge – Healdsburg, CA

May 1-5, 2024

Healdsburg, known as one of the most bike-friendly communities in the heart of Sonoma County's wine country. This Challenge takes riders on awe-inspiring cycling routes beside picturesque vineyards, soaring redwood forests, and the dramatic Sonoma coast. The experience is first-class all the way, but the real awe comes from making a profound difference for athletes with disabilities.

Gravel Grandeur – Winter Park to Vail, CO

September 3-8, 2024

Indulge in the hip and scenic Colorado mountain towns of Fraser and Vail during the Gravel Grandeur. This event features a perfect blend of road riding and the finest champagne gravel. Off the bike, relish a sense of community and mission-driven fulfillment that only CAF can offer. Join us to ensure that athletes with physical disabilities can experience the transformative power of sport. It's not just a cycling trip; it's a commitment to change lives.

Women's Cycling Retreat – Ojai, CA

October 6-9, 2024

A rejuvenating retreat for women cyclists of all levels. Together, riders will conquer new challenges, experience the joys of cycling, and celebrate strength and unity. With scenic Ojai as your backdrop, forge lifelong friendships while helping change the lives of athletes with physical disabilities around the world. It's more than a retreat; it's a journey of empowerment and support.

CAF Community Challenge Cycling Weekend – San Diego, CA

November 2-3, 2024

Celebrate the incredible strength and determination that CAF athletes embody during the CAF Community Challenge Cycling Weekend. The weekend kicks off with a scenic metric century on day one, followed by the San Diego Triathlon Challenge. Riders will experience an inclusive weekend of sport, fun, and camaraderie. It's an opportunity to challenge yourself while honoring the spirit of CAF athletes, creating lasting memories in a community that embraces strength and diversity.

International Adventure – Thailand

January 15-24, 2024

Embark on a life-changing experience during the International Adventure. For you, it's an exhilarating international cycling adventure through Thailand. For CAF athletes, your participation means life-changing equipment, coaching, and support. The beauty of this vibrant country will inspire you as you travel through bustling cities, jungle-filled valleys, and stunning beaches—all alongside our athletes. Immerse yourself in culture, community, and the ultimate joy of supporting the Challenged Athletes Foundation globally.

Join the Challenged Athletes Foundation in empowering athletes and transforming lives. Come along for the ride and be a part of a movement that makes a difference. For more event details and registration, visit CAF Cycling Challenge.

Media Kit: CAF Cycling Challenge Images for Media

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. For three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change, and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $159 million and fulfilled 44,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit challengedathletes.org.

# # # #

Attachments