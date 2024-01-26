Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 18 January 2024 to 24 January 2024

On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 January 2024 to 24 January 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 848 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 18 January 2024 to 24 January 2024:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
18 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 348 44.61 44.86 44.24 417 014
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
19 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.06 45.40 44.74 450 600
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
22 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.33 45.70 45.00 453 300
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
23 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.36 45.68 45.10 453 600
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
24 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 500 45.31 45.48 45.08 385 135
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
Total   47 848 45.14 45.70 44.24 2 159 649

On 24 January 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 322 706 own shares, or 4.24% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

 

