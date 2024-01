Press release

January 26, 2024

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) invites investors to a telephone conference in connection with the year-end report, 2023

Hexatronic publishes its year-end report for 2023 on Friday, February 9, at 7.00 a.m. CET. On the same day at 10.00 a.m. CET, a presentation will be held by Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO, and Pernilla Linden, CFO.

You can listen to the presentation via the web or by participating in the teleconference. The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/hexatronic-group-q4-report-2023

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5005968

Presentation materials and a recording will be made available on Hexatronic’s website after the presentation via the following link: https://group.hexatronic.com/en/financial#financial-reports.

Gothenburg, January 26, 2024

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 am CET on January 26, 2024. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

