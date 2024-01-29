PCCA Appoints Kenneth S. Barrow as General Counsel

Houston, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA proudly announces the appointment of Kenneth S. Barrow, JD, as its General Counsel. Bringing a wealth of experience as an attorney and business executive, Barrow joins PCCA following his tenure as Asia North Area Legal Counsel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and as founder, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer of Stratesis Technologies.

PCCA President Jim Smith expressed enthusiasm about Barrow’s addition: “Ken embodies the spirit of our core values at PCCA. His extensive legal expertise, combined with his entrepreneurial vision, business acumen and dedication to serving others and doing good, align perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to have Ken join our PCCA family and continue our legacy of supporting compounding pharmacies and the patients they serve. Ken will be an invaluable asset to our team, our members and patients in need of personalized medicine.”

Barrow’s impressive career includes significant roles such as Vice President and General Counsel of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. There he played a key role in advising the board on various legal matters, including regulatory compliance, securities, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, risk management and global operations across 10 countries. His tenure at Benchmark was marked by successful navigation of government audits and inquiries from the FDA, SEC, EPA, IRS and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Prior to his tenure at Benchmark, Barrow made notable contributions at Sulzer Medica USA, Inc., where he led pivotal patent litigations in the spine and dental care industries, resulting in favorable settlements and cross-licensing ventures which brought hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue and savings.

In addition to his corporate achievements, Barrow’s dedication to education and mentorship is exemplified by his working more than 10 years as an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Houston Law Center.

Notably, Barrow’s passion to help others and commitment to service led him to resign as an officer of Benchmark Electronics and accept the call to serve as a church mission leader in South Korea. Furthermore, his involvement in local disaster relief efforts, including rescuing over 100 residents during Hurricane Harvey and participation in other critical relief operations, such as those following Hurricane Katrina, underscores his dedication to humanitarian causes.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Juris Doctor degree from Brigham Young University. His legal career also includes a clerkship with the Honorable Alan D. Lourie in the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and admitted to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

“I am excited to be a part of PCCA, a trailblazer in the compounding industry,” said Barrow. “PCCA’s commitment to quality products and services is unmatched, as is its decades of advocating for the compounding industry. PCCA’s actions align with my commitment to advancing personalized medicine. I look forward to contributing to our collective goals and ensuring patient access to personalized medicine.”

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

