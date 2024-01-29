Arteris to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.



Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-888-886-7786 International Toll: +1-416-764-8658

Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris’ website at: https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations .



A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

Investor Contacts

Arteris

Nick Hawkins

Chief Financial Officer

ir@arteris.com