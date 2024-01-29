FinWise Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

- Net Income of $4.2 Million for Fourth Quarter of 2023 -



- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.32 for Fourth Quarter of 2023 -

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Loan originations were $1.2 billion, compared to $1.1 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of the prior year

Net interest income was $14.4 million, compared to $14.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year

Net Income was $4.2 million, compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.32 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $0.49 for the fourth quarter of the prior year

Efficiency ratio was 55.8%, compared to 51.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 45.6% for the fourth quarter of the prior year (1)

Annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 10.8%, compared to 12.8% in the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 19.1% in the fourth quarter of the prior year

Non-performing loans were $27.1 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $10.7 million as of September 30, 2023, and $0.4 million as of December 31, 2022(2)



(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

(2) Of the non-performing loans $15.0 million, $4.7 million, and $0, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 is guaranteed by the SBA.

“2023 marked another year of achievements and progress for our team, highlighting the resilience of our differentiated business model, despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop,” said Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer and President of FinWise. “Our ongoing strategy to drive profitable growth through the strength of our existing businesses continued to progress as envisioned and as we communicated since our IPO. Looking ahead, we plan to continue building our strategic initiatives, including our Payments Hub and BIN Sponsorship businesses expected to become operational later this year, which we expect will provide us with an integrated banking-as-a-service capability. We believe that this offering will complement our already robust platform, further diversify our business model and position the Company for longer-term growth.”

Selected Financial Data For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended ($s in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Net Income $ 4,156 $ 4,804 $ 6,545 $ 17,460 $ 25,115 Diluted EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.49 $ 1.33 $ 1.87 Return on average assets 2.9 % 3.7 % 6.6 % 3.5 % 6.4 % Return on average equity 10.8 % 12.8 % 19.1 % 11.9 % 19.6 % Yield on loans 16.21 % 17.40 % 19.04 % 17.05 % 18.52 % Cost of deposits 4.82 % 4.34 % 1.98 % 4.22 % 1.17 % Net interest margin 10.61 % 11.77 % 14.27 % 11.65 % 14.04 % Efficiency ratio(1) 55.8 % 51.3 % 45.6 % 53.1 % 43.9 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 12.41 $ 12.04 $ 10.95 $ 12.41 $ 10.95 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(2) 26.5 % 27.1 % 35.0 % 26.5 % 35.0 % Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 20.7 % 22.1 % 25.1 % 20.7 % 25.1 % Full-time Equivalent (FTEs) 162 158 140 162 140

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company believes this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

(2) This measure is not a measure recognized under GAAP and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. The Company had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. The Company has not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee asset as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.

Net Income

Net income was $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and professional service expenses driven by increased spending on business infrastructure. This was partially offset by an increase in the fair value of the Company’s investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”). The decrease from the prior year period was primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans and an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense driven by increased spending on business infrastructure, partially offset by an increase in net interest income driven by growth in the loans held for investment portfolio.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $14.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $14.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The slight decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to increased interest rates and increased average interest-bearing liability balances, substantially offset by increases in the Bank’s average balances for the loans held for investment portfolio. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to increases in the Bank’s average balances for the loans held for investment portfolio, partially offset by increased interest rates and increased average interest-bearing liability balances.

Loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.1 billion for the prior quarter and $1.2 billion for the prior year period.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 10.61%, compared to 11.77% for the prior quarter and 14.27% for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was mainly due to a loan mix shift toward loans carrying lower yields in the held for investment portfolio and an increase in the volume of brokered certificates of deposit. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily due to a reduction in average balances in the Company’s loans held for sale portfolio along with a shift in the Company’s deposit portfolio mix from lower to higher cost deposits, partially offset by an increase in average balances for the Company’s loans held for investment portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company’s provision for credit losses was $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.1 million for the prior quarter and $3.2 million for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was mainly due to qualitative factor adjustments based on the increase of special mention, non-accrual and nonperforming assets primarily related to the SBA portfolio. Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was substantially flat compared to the prior year period. However, the provision for the prior year period was calculated under the incurred loss model rather than the current expected credit loss methodology as required under ASU 2016-13 and is not necessarily comparable to the provisions charged in 2023.

Non-interest Income

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Noninterest income: Strategic Program fees $ 4,229 $ 3,945 $ 4,487 Gain on sale of loans 440 357 4,163 SBA loan servicing fees 450 199 547 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 200 (500 ) 300 Other miscellaneous income 716 1,228 278 Total noninterest income $ 6,035 $ 5,229 $ 9,775



Non-interest income was $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $5.2 million for the prior quarter and $9.8 million for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the change in the fair value of the Company’s investment in BFG, partially offset by a decrease in other miscellaneous income primarily related to a $0.6 million gain on the resolution of a forbearance agreement in the Company’s SBA lending program recognized in the prior quarter which did not occur in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease from the prior year period was mainly due to a reduction in gain on sale of loans primarily attributable to the gain on sale of loans recorded in the prior year period to establish a new Loan Trailing Fee Asset of approximately $2.3 million and the Company’s increased retention of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans the Company originates to increase interest income which resulted in a corresponding decrease in gain on sale income. Lower fees associated with originations of Strategic Program loans also contributed to the decrease from the prior year period. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in other miscellaneous income primarily related to increased revenue from growth in the Company’s operating lease portfolio.

Non-interest Expense

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,396 $ 6,416 $ 5,805 Professional services 1,433 750 1,609 Occupancy and equipment expenses 923 958 843 (Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset (122 ) 337 779 Other operating expenses 1,751 1,609 1,184 Total noninterest expense $ 11,381 $ 10,070 $ 10,220



Non-interest expense was $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $10.1 million for the prior quarter and $10.2 million for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and professional service expenses driven by increased spending on business infrastructure. This was partially offset by an increase in the fair value of the Company’s investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”) that did not occur in the prior quarter. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to a higher number of employees and an increase in other operating expenses primarily related to occupancy and equipment expense, partially offset by a recovery on the Company’s SBA servicing asset which did not occur in the prior year period.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 55.8% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 51.3% for the prior quarter and 45.6% for the prior year period.

Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate was 28.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 26.1% for the prior quarter and 27.3% for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter and prior year was due primarily to a state tax related true-up.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets were $586.2 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase from $555.1 million as of September 30, 2023 and $400.8 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase from September 30, 2023 was primarily due to continued growth of deposits to support growth in the Company’s SBA, commercial-non real estate, consumer, and residential real estate loan portfolios. The increase in total assets compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in deposits to support growth in the Company’s SBA, commercial non-real estate, and Strategic Program loans held-for-sale portfolios as well as interest-bearing deposits.

The following table shows the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 ($s in thousands) Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans SBA $ 239,922 64.5 % $ 219,305 65.0 % $ 145,172 61.4 % Commercial, non-real estate 40,567 10.9 % 34,044 10.1 % 11,484 4.9 % Residential real estate 38,123 10.2 % 34,891 10.3 % 37,815 16.0 % Strategic Program loans held for investment 19,408 5.2 % 20,040 5.9 % 24,259 10.2 % Commercial real estate 22,823 6.1 % 21,680 6.4 % 12,063 5.1 % Consumer 11,372 3.1 % 7,675 2.3 % 5,808 2.4 % Total period end loans $ 372,215 100.0 % $ 337,635 100.0 % $ 236,601 100.0 %

Note: SBA loans as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 include $131.7 million, $112.5 million and $49.5 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The held for investment balance on Strategic Programs with annual interest rates below 36% as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $3.6 million, $4.4 million and $8.5 million, respectively.

Total loans receivable as of December 31, 2023 were $372.2 million, an increase from $337.6 million and $236.6 million as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase compared to September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in the SBA 7(a) and commercial loan portfolios.

The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

As of ​ 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 ($s in thousands) Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 95,486 23.6 % $ 94,268 24.4 % $ 78,817 32.5 % Interest-bearing deposits: Demand 50,058 12.4 % 87,753 22.7 % 50,746 20.8 % Savings 8,633 2.1 % 8,738 2.3 % 8,289 3.4 % Money market 11,661 2.9 % 15,450 3.9 % 10,882 4.5 % Time certificates of deposit 238,995 59.0 % 180,544 46.7 % 94,264 38.8 % Total period end deposits $ 404,833 100.0 % $ 386,753 100.0 % $ 242,998 100.0 %



Total deposits as of December 31, 2023 increased to $404.8 million from $386.8 million and $243.0 million as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase from September 30, 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in brokered time certificates of deposit, partially offset by a decrease in brokered interest-bearing demand deposits. The increase from December 31, 2022 was driven primarily by an increase in brokered time certificate of deposits, noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and money market deposits, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits. As of December 31, 2023, 31.1% of deposits at the Bank level were uninsured, compared to 31.7% as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, 6.8% of total bank deposits were required under the Company’s Strategic Program agreements and an additional 11.2% were associated with other accounts owned by the Company or the Bank.

Total shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2023 increased $4.7 million to $155.1 million from $150.4 million at September 30, 2023. Compared to December 31, 2022, total shareholders’ equity increased by $14.6 million from $140.5 million. The increase from September 30, 2023 was primarily due to the Company’s net income. The increase from December 31, 2022 was primarily due to the Company’s net income, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock under the Company’s share repurchase program.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:

​ As of Capital Ratios 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Well-Capitalized Requirement Leverage Ratio 20.7% 22.1% 25.1% 9.0%



The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $27.1 million, or 7.3% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $10.7 million or 3.2% of total loans receivable, as of September 30, 2023 and $0.4 million or 0.2% as of December 31, 2022. Of the $27.1 million, $10.7 million, and $0.4 million nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, $15.0 million, $4.7 million, and $0, respectively, is guaranteed by the SBA and $12.1 million, $6.0 million, and $0.4 million, respectively, is the balance of loans which do not carry SBA guarantees. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior periods was primarily attributable to several loans in the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio moving to non-accrual status due mainly to the negative impact of elevated interest rates on the Company’s small business borrowers. The Company’s allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 3.5% as of December 31, 2023 compared to 3.8% as of September 30, 2023 and 5.1% as of December 31, 2022. The Company’s increased retention of most of the originated guaranteed portions in its SBA 7(a) loan program has been the primary factor in the decrease in this ratio from the prior quarter and year.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company’s net charge-offs were $3.4 million, compared to $2.2 million for the prior quarter and $3.2 million for the prior year period. The increase compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to increased charge-offs related to the Company’s SBA portfolio and a large recovery in the SBA portfolio in the prior quarter which did not occur in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increased charge-offs related to the Company’s SBA portfolio, partially offset by lower net charge-offs related to strategic program loans.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for credit losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended ​($s in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Allowance for Credit Losses: Beginning Balance(1) $ 12,986 $ 12,321 $ 11,968 Provision for Credit Losses 3,272 2,910 3,202 Charge offs* Construction and land development — — — Residential real estate (104 ) — — Residential real estate multifamily — — — Commercial real estate (561 ) (31 ) — Commercial and industrial (281 ) (107 ) — Consumer (22 ) (28 ) (62 ) Lease financing receivables — — — Strategic Program loans (2,656 ) (2,748 ) (3,440 ) Recoveries* Construction and land development — — — Residential real estate 3 3 3 Residential real estate multifamily — — — Commercial real estate (11 ) 389 — Commercial and industrial 1 18 6 Consumer — 2 64 Lease financing receivables — — — Strategic Program loans 261 257 244 Ending Balance $ 12,888 $ 12,986 $ 11,985 Asset Quality Ratios As of and For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, annualized ratios) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Nonperforming loans** $ 27,127 $ 10,703 $ 356 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 7.3 % 3.2 % 0.2 % Net charge offs to average loans held for investment 3.8 % 2.8 % 5.8 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 3.5 % 3.8 % 5.1 % Net charge offs $ 3,370 $ 2,245 $ 3,185

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The 2022 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.

*Charge offs and recoveries for the three months ended December 31, 2022 have been reclassified in accordance with the credit loss model adopted by the Company on January 1, 2023.

**Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 include $15.0 million and $4.7 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA.

Definitive Agreement

The Company entered into a definitive agreement, dated as of July 25, 2023, as amended, with BFG and four members of BFG to acquire an additional 10% of its nonvoting ownership interests in exchange for 339,176 shares of the Company’s stock, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing, the Company’s total equity ownership of BFG will increase to 20%. Either of the Company or the sellers may terminate the agreement if any condition to its or their obligations, as the case may be, have not been satisfied by February 29, 2024.

Webcast and Conference Call Information



FinWise will host a conference call today at 5:30 PM ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations section of the website here.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). The conference ID is 13742798. Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investors.finwisebancorp.com for six months following the call.

Website Information

The Company intends to use its website, www.finwisebancorp.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Company’s website’s Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), public conference calls, and webcasts. To subscribe to the Company’s e-mail alert service, please click the “Email Alerts” link in the Investor Relations section of its website and submit your email address. The information contained in, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into or a part of this document or any other report or document it files with or furnishes to the SEC, and any references to the Company’s website are intended to be inactive textual references only.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at www.finwisebancorp.com.

Contacts

investors@finwisebank.com



media@finwisebank.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “projection,” “forecast,” “budget,” “goal,” “target,” “would,” “aim” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s industry and management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company’s control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: (a) the success of the financial technology industry, as well as the continued evolution of the regulation of this industry; (b) the ability of the Company’s Strategic Program or “BaaS” service providers to comply with regulatory regimes, and the Company’s ability to adequately oversee and monitor its Strategic Program and BaaS service providers; (c) the Company’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with its service providers; (d) changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters, including the application of interest rate caps or maximums; (e) the Company’s ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes in the industry or implement new technology effectively; (f) system failure or cybersecurity breaches of the Company’s network security; (g) the Company’s reliance on third-party service providers for core systems support, informational website hosting, internet services, online account opening and other processing services; (h) general economic and business conditions, either nationally or in the Company’s market areas; (i) increased national or regional competition in the financial services industry; (j) the Company’s ability to measure and manage its credit risk effectively and the potential deterioration of the business and economic conditions in the Company’s primary market areas; (k) the adequacy of the Company’s risk management framework; (l) the adequacy of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (“ACL”); (m) the financial soundness of other financial institutions; (n) new lines of business or new products and services; (o) changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations and loan products, including specifically the Section 7(a) program or changes changes to the status of the Bank as an SBA Preferred Lender; (p) the value of collateral securing the Company’s loans; (q) the Company’s levels of nonperforming assets; (r) losses from loan defaults; (s) the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and the risks it faces with respect to claims and litigation initiated against the Company; (t) the Company’s ability to implement its growth strategy; (u) the Company’s ability to launch new products or services successfully; (v) the concentration of the Company’s lending and depositor relationships through Strategic Programs in the financial technology industry generally; (w) interest-rate and liquidity risks; (x) the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate any future material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (y) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime and other disruptions in the Company’s computer systems relating to its development and use of new technology platforms; (z) dependence on our management team and changes in management composition; (aa) the sufficiency of the Company’s capital; (bb) compliance with laws and regulations, supervisory actions, the Dodd-Frank Act, capital requirements, the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering laws, predatory lending laws, and other statutes and regulations; (cc) results of examinations of the Company by its regulators; (dd) the Company’s involvement from time to time in legal proceedings; (ee) natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond the Company’s control; (ff) future equity and debt issuances; (gg) the possibility that the proposed acquisition of BFG equity interests does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals are not received or other conditions to closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all; (hh) that the Company may be required to modify the terms and conditions of the proposed acquisition to obtain regulatory approval; (ii) that the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition are not realized within the expected time frame or at all as a result of such things as the strength or weakness of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and BFG do business; and (jj) other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each risk and uncertainty on its business or the extent to which any risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.





FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

($s in thousands)

​ As of 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 411 $ 379 $ 386 Interest-bearing deposits 116,564 126,392 100,181 Total cash and cash equivalents 116,975 126,771 100,567 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 15,388 15,840 14,292 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 238 476 449 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 47,514 45,710 23,589 Loans receivable, net 358,560 324,197 224,217 Premises and equipment, net 14,630 14,181 9,478 Accrued interest receivable 3,573 2,711 1,818 Deferred taxes, net — — 1,167 SBA servicing asset, net 4,231 4,398 5,210 Investment in Business Funding Group (BFG), at fair value 4,200 4,000 4,800 Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets 4,293 4,481 5,041 Income tax receivable, net 2,400 1,134 — Other assets 14,219 11,157 10,152 Total assets $ 586,221 $ 555,056 $ 400,780 ​ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 95,486 $ 94,268 $ 78,817 Interest-bearing 309,347 292,485 164,181 Total deposits 404,833 386,753 242,998 Accrued interest payable 619 581 54 Income taxes payable, net 1,873 — 1,077 Deferred taxes, net 748 234 — PPP Liquidity Facility 190 221 314 Operating lease liabilities 6,296 6,545 7,020 Other liabilities 16,606 10,320 8,858 Total liabilities 431,165 404,654 260,321 ​ Shareholders’ equity Common Stock 12 12 13 Additional paid-in-capital 51,200 50,703 54,614 Retained earnings 103,844 99,687 85,832 Total shareholders’ equity 155,056 150,402 140,459 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 586,221 $ 555,056 $ 400,780







FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 16,192 $ 15,555 $ 12,440 Interest on securities 101 88 73 Other interest income 1,759 1,569 757 Total interest income 18,052 17,212 13,270 Interest expense Interest on deposits 3,685 2,801 624 Total interest expense 3,685 2,801 624 Net interest income 14,367 14,411 12,646 Provision for credit losses(1) 3,210 3,070 3,202 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,157 11,341 9,444 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 4,229 3,945 4,487 Gain on sale of loans, net 440 357 4,163 SBA loan servicing fees 450 199 547 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 200 (500 ) 300 Other miscellaneous income 716 1,228 278 Total non-interest income 6,035 5,229 9,775 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,396 6,416 5,805 Professional services 1,433 750 1,609 Occupancy and equipment expenses 923 958 843 (Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset (122 ) 337 779 Other operating expenses 1,751 1,609 1,184 Total non-interest expense 11,381 10,070 10,220 Income before income tax expense 5,811 6,500 8,999 Provision for income taxes 1,655 1,696 2,454 Net income $ 4,156 $ 4,804 $ 6,545 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.33 $ 0.38 $ 0.51 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.49 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,261,101 12,387,392 12,740,933 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 12,752,051 12,868,207 13,218,403 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,493,565 12,493,565 12,831,345 (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The 2022 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.







FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($s in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Years Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 (Unaudited) Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 58,445 $ 50,941 Interest on securities 338 208 Other interest income 5,751 1,180 Total interest income 64,534 52,329 Interest expense Interest on deposits 9,974 1,432 Interest on PPP Liquidity Facility 1 2 Total interest expense 9,975 1,434 Net interest income 54,559 50,895 Provision for credit losses(1) 11,638 13,519 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 42,921 37,376 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 15,914 22,467 Gain on sale of loans, net 1,684 13,550 SBA loan servicing fees 1,466 1,603 Change in fair value on investment in BFG (600 ) (1,100 ) Other miscellaneous income 2,616 891 Total non-interest income 21,080 37,411 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 25,751 24,489 Professional services 4,961 5,454 Occupancy and equipment expenses 3,312 2,204 (Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset (376 ) 1,728 Other operating expenses 6,540 4,881 Total non-interest expense 40,188 38,756 Income before income tax expense 23,813 36,031 Provision for income taxes 6,353 10,916 Net income $ 17,460 $ 25,115 Earnings per share, basic $ 1.38 $ 1.96 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.87 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,488,564 12,729,898 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 12,909,648 13,357,022 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,493,565 12,831,345 (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The 2022 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.







FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES

($s in thousands; Unaudited)

​For the Three Months Ended ​ 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 125,462 $ 1,759 5.56 % $ 116,179 $ 1,569 5.36 % $ 78,619 $ 757 3.85 % Investment securities 15,670 101 2.56 % 14,958 88 2.34 % 14,414 73 2.03 % Loans held for sale 45,370 4,307 37.66 % 38,410 3,823 39.49 % 43,751 3,990 36.48 % Loans held for investment 350,852 11,885 13.44 % 316,220 11,732 14.72 % 217,619 8,450 15.53 % Total interest earning assets 537,354 18,052 13.33 % 485,767 17,212 14.06 % 354,403 13,270 14.98 % Non-interest earning assets 32,202 27,240 21,208 Total assets $ 569,556 $ 513,007 $ 375,611 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand $ 47,784 $ 562 4.67 % $ 48,303 $ 483 3.96 % $ 44,115 $ 375 3.40 % Savings 8,096 13 0.65 % 9,079 17 0.74 % 7,605 5 0.26 % Money market accounts 13,419 53 1.55 % 15,140 142 3.73 % 15,109 45 1.19 % Certificates of deposit 234,088 3,057 5.18 % 183,273 2,159 4.67 % 59,273 199 1.34 % Total deposits 303,387 3,685 4.82 % 255,795 2,801 4.34 % 126,102 624 1.98 % Other borrowings 206 — 0.35 % 235 — 0.35 % 330 — 0.35 % Total interest bearing liabilities 303,593 3,685 4.82 % 256,030 2,801 4.34 % 126,432 624 1.97 % Non-interest bearing deposits 92,767 92,077 96,581 Non-interest bearing liabilities 21,099 16,299 17,164 Shareholders’ equity 152,097 148,601 135,434 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 569,556 $ 513,007 $ 375,611 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 14,367 8.51 % $ 14,411 9.72 % $ 12,646 13.01 % Net interest margin 10.61 % 11.77 % 14.27 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 177.00 % 189.73 % 280.31 %



FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES

($s in thousands)

​ For the Years Ended ​ 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 (Unaudited) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 110,866 $ 5,751 5.19 % $ 74,920 $ 1,180 1.58 % Investment securities 14,731 338 2.30 % 12,491 208 1.67 % Loans held for sale 39,090 15,051 38.50 % 65,737 21,237 32.31 % Loans held for investment 303,784 43,394 14.28 % 209,352 29,704 14.19 % Total interest earning assets 468,472 64,534 13.78 % 362,500 52,329 14.44 % Non-interest earning assets 25,269 19,325 Total assets $ 493,740 $ 381,825 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand $ 45,454 $ 1856 4.08 % $ 17,564 $ 531 3.02 % Savings 8,207 51 0.62 % 7,310 7 0.10 % Money market accounts 13,665 362 2.65 % 26,054 116 0.45 % Certificates of deposit 168,887 7,705 4.56 % 71,661 778 1.09 % Total deposits 236,213 9,974 4.22 % 122,589 1,432 1.17 % Other borrowings 251 1 0.35 % 566 2 0.35 % Total interest bearing liabilities 236,464 9,975 4.22 % 123,155 1,434 1.16 % Non-interest bearing deposits 93,126 114,174 Non-interest bearing liabilities 17,250 15,781 Shareholders’ equity 146,901 128,715 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 493,740 $ 381,825 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 54,559 9.56 % $ 50,895 13.28 % Net interest margin 11.65 % 14.04 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 198.12 % 294.34 %



FINWISE BANCORP

SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

As of and for the Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Selected Loan Metrics Amount of loans originated $ 1,177,704 $ 1,061,327 $ 1,219,851 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 18,052 $ 17,212 $ 13,270 Interest expense 3,685 2,801 624 Net interest income 14,367 14,411 12,646 Provision for credit losses 3,210 3,070 3,202 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,157 11,341 9,444 Non-interest income 6,035 5,229 9,775 Non-interest expense 11,381 10,070 10,220 Provision for income taxes 1,655 1,696 2,454 Net income 4,156 4,804 6,545 Selected Balance Sheet Data Total Assets $ 586,221 $ 555,056 $ 400,780 Cash and cash equivalents 116,975 126,771 100,567 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 15,388 15,840 14,292 Loans receivable, net 358,560 324,197 224,217 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 47,514 45,710 23,589 SBA servicing asset, net 4,231 4,398 5,210 Investment in Business Funding Group, at fair value 4,200 4,000 4,800 Deposits 404,833 386,753 242,998 Total shareholders' equity 155,056 150,402 140,459 Tangible shareholders’ equity (1) 155,056 150,402 140,459 Share and Per Share Data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.33 $ 0.38 $ 0.51 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.49 Book value per share $ 12.41 $ 12.04 $ 10.95 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 12.41 $ 12.04 $ 10.95 Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic 12,261,101 12,387,392 12,740,933 Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted 12,752,051 12,868,207 13,218,403 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,493,565 12,493,565 12,831,345 Capital Ratios Total shareholders' equity to total assets 26.5 % 27.1 % 35.0 % Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (1) 26.5 % 27.1 % 35.0 % Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 20.7 % 22.1 % 25.1 %

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee asset as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures