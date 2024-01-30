DSV, 1085 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

| Source: DSV A/S DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1085

On 24 October 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No.1066.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayTrading platform Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK 
          
Accumulated trading for days 1-61 2,076,398 1,103.13 2,290,539,410 
62:22 January 2024AQEU 1,280 1,256.16   
  CEUX 5,009 1,255.81   
  TQEX 1,118 1,256.45   
  XCSE 10,596 1,255.01   
  Total 18,003 1,255.40 22,601,049 
63:23 January 2024AQEU 2,006 1,262.72   
  CEUX 6,174 1,264.15   
  TQEX 1,939 1,261.77   
  XCSE 14,689 1,263.36   
 Total 24,808 1,263.38 31,341,924 
64:24 January 2024AQEU 5,467 1,238.26   
  CEUX 22,367 1,238.00   
  TQEX 4,050 1,238.92   
  XCSE 33,116 1,239.75   
  Total 65,000 1,238.97 80,533,219 
65:25 January 2024AQEU 823 1,236.39   
  CEUX 4,641 1,238.38   
  TQEX 906 1,238.41   
  XCSE 11,148 1,238.24   
  Total 17,518 1,238.20 21,690,782 
66:26 January 2024AQEU 1,499 1,244.95   
  CEUX 6,416 1,244.67   
  TQEX 1,784 1,245.20   
  XCSE 15,109 1,244.22   
  Total 24,808 1,244.45 30,872,370 
67:29 January 2024AQEU 424 1,240.35   
  CEUX 2,713 1,240.35   
  TQEX 706 1,240.49   
  XCSE 14,220 1,241.50   
  Total 18,063 1,241.26 22,420,905 
Accumulated trading for days 1-67 2,244,598  1,113.79  2,499,999,659 

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 10,316,935 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.71% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


Attachments

1085 - Announcement (30.01.2024) - Conclusion of share buyback