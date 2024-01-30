Amplify ETFs Declares January Income Distributions for its ETFs

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces January income distributions for its ETFs.

ETF Name Ticker Amount per Share Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF COWS $0.03493 1/29/2024 1/30/2024 1/31/2024 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $0.14892 1/29/2024 1/30/2024 1/31/2024 Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF HCOW $0.16906 1/29/2024 1/30/2024 1/31/2024 Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $0.14400 1/29/2024 1/30/2024 1/31/2024 Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.13445 1/29/2024 1/30/2024 1/31/2024 Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF SOF $0.44753 1/29/2024 1/30/2024 1/31/2024 Amplify High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 1/29/2024 1/30/2024 1/31/2024



Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $9.1 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 1/26/2024). Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

