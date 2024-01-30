Lee Burton Selected as Chief Financial Officer of SitePro™ Rentals

Dallas, TX, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SitePro™ Rentals, a leading equipment rental provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Burton as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic move aims to fortify SitePro’s financial leadership and further accelerate the company’s impressive growth trajectory.

As CFO, Burton will be responsible for financial reporting, financial planning & analysis and cash management. A proven leader with more than 34 years of experience, Burton has a thorough understanding of financial reporting and planning systems, combining technology, data and financial discipline to achieve profitable growth.

Burton joins SitePro from Sammons Corporation, where he most recently served as Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis.

Burton, a CPA, earned his BBA in Finance and Economics from Baylor University and an MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox Business School.

In announcing Mr. Burton’s appointment to SitePro’s executive team, President Tim Rule remarked, “Lee is a great addition to the leadership team at SitePro. Not only is he a gifted financial leader, but he’s also a great fit for SitePro’s culture. We’re delighted to have him join the team.”

About SitePro™ Rentals

SitePro Rentals—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies—specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 64 on the RER 100.

