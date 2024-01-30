Ultimus Selected in Launch of Brookstone’s Eight New Exchange-Traded Funds

CINCINNATI, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is proud to announce its recent award of business, assisting in the launch of eight new actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Brookstone Asset Management, a firm whose solutions allow investors to focus on diversification and long term benefits.



Brookstone awarded the business to Ultimus as a result of Ultimus’ consultative approach and ability to plug into the ETF ecosystem of various third-party providers. Ultimus’ scalability made the launch of eight funds relatively seamless and aligned well with Brookstone's strategy to broaden its ETF product offering to investors. Ultimus' distinct advantages, including the benefits of established series trusts, valuable ecosystem connections, and its operational experience in the ETF sector, accelerated the process. This resulted in a quick and smooth launch of eight funds over a three-day period, showcasing the effectiveness of the partnership.

Kevin Wolf, EVP, Head of Fund Administration and Product at Ultimus, expresses the excitement at witnessing the growth of another long-standing partnership. “We’ve been working with the professionals at Brookstone for quite a while, and it’s been fulfilling to see them transform over the years. I’m thankful to partner with such a great group of people, and I see a lot of potential in their quest to expand their product lineup. It is important to Ultimus that we create long-term relationships with clients in which we are as equally invested in success.”

Matt Lovett, CCO of Brookstone, emphasizes how a partner with experienced industry professionals can make a complicated process seem easy. “In our existing relationship with Ultimus, they have proven that they were the right partner to assist in the facilitation of such a momentous launch operation. The team’s experience was evident in the way they efficiently educated our growing staff and helped guide them throughout the process. Ultimus’ operational expertise and industry connections made the process of expanding our ETF lineup easy and seamless.”

With its commitment to innovation and excellence, Ultimus is well positioned to continue supporting Brookstone's journey towards expanding its product offerings in today’s dynamic financial market. Ultimus understands the importance of staying ahead in a competitive financial landscape and is dedicated to helping clients like Brookstone navigate the complexities of product development and fund launches with precision and efficiency. As the financial industry and investment products continue to evolve, Ultimus remains a steadfast and agile partner, ready to assist clients in achieving their strategic goals, fostering lasting relationships built on mutual success.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

