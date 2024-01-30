Alchemy Pay partners with Zero Hash for a seamless crypto on-ramp, including ACH payment rails

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto infrastructure platform, today announced that Alchemy Pay is leveraging Zero Hash’s full-stack technical and regulatory API to enable their users to purchase digital assets quickly, compliantly and securely. Alchemy Pay is also leveraging Zero Hash’s Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments solution.

Alchemy Pay supports fiat-to-crypto purchases from 173 countries, delivering global reach with 50+ fiat currencies supported and access to an extensive array of 300+ global and local payment channels. Alchemy Pay has quickly become one of the leading platforms for leading web3 businesses that want to connect to local fiat payment rails to provide a fast and seamless on and off-ramp experience.

By natively embedding Zero Hash’s crypto infrastructure, Alchemy Pay has control over the customer experience. Through APIs, Zero Hash manages the identity verification of users, the fiat-crypto conversion and ACH on-ramping rails.. Leveraging Zero Hash’s expansive regulatory stack, Alchemy Pay has unlocked compliant access to 51 US jurisdictions.

"Our expansion of services and licensing in the USA has been facilitated by Zero Hash's licensing and technology stack," commented Alchemy Pay Ecosystem Lead, Robert McCracken. "Zero Hash’s full stack crypto infrastructure provides our US ramp users with the ability to use domestic ACH transactions for speed, efficiency, and security when purchasing digital assets."

"Zero Hash aligns with Alchemy Pay’s mission to connect the fiat and crypto economies," said Mark Daly, SVP Head of Global Revenue at Zero Hash. "Leading web3 infrastructure companies, like Alchemy Pay, partner with Zero Hash because of our high throughput technology to process transactions at scale and our expansive regulatory licensing, enabling a fast and compliant go to market launch."

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is the leading B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers the leading Fintechs, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Connect with Zero Hash on LinkedIn , or visit www.zerohash.com for more information.

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US.