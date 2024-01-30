Danny Robinson Named CEO of The Martin Agency

New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that Danny Robinson has been named CEO of The Martin Agency. He’ll be taking on the leadership responsibilities from Kristen Cavallo, who has led The Martin Agency for the past six years and was named Global CEO of sister agency MullenLowe Group fourteen months ago.

An industry veteran, Robinson has been with The Martin Agency for nearly two decades, serving most recently as its Chief Creative Officer. During his time at Martin, Robinson has helped lead the agency in its mission to fight against invisibility, infusing that idea throughout the creative output. Since being named CCO in 2020, Robinson has overseen some of Martin’s most recognizable work, including the UPS brand transformation (UPS x Awake Bodega at NYFW), TIAA’s The Dre$$, and, most recently, the viral campaign from Solo Stove that featured Snoop Dogg.

Robinson’s impact on Martin spans all areas of the business, with an agency tenure that includes serving as a Group Creative Director and Chief Client Officer.

"Our leaders don't operate on an island. And that includes our CEO,” said Robinson. “Martin has an executive committee that works as a team on every major decision facing the organization and I have been an integral part of the team for the last five years. I’ve seen firsthand what can be accomplished when we all row together. Kristen, the entire executive team and all our people and partners have set this agency up for what will be its best chapter yet. We will continue to lean into our mission to fight invisibility and build the agency, client brands and an industry of which we can all be proud. It is my honor to lead the agency into its next era.”

“The Martin Agency is iconic in our industry and has consistently demonstrated that its talented people can create the kinds of ideas and creative platforms that build and power iconic brands. That’s in no small part thanks to the quiet contributions Danny has been making for many years, in a variety of key leadership roles. He knows our business, our clients, and the industry. As importantly, he believes in the power of our industry to do good. Though he would likely not describe himself as such, Danny is a creative visionary, and I’m sure the contributions he can make to this storied agency as its CEO will be significant,” added Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG.

“Moving from CCO to CEO is uncommon, but it shouldn’t be. Our industry has become increasingly focused on consolidation and efficiencies, and we need to return the conversation to creativity,” said Cavallo. “Some of the industry’s most enviable work has been made by agencies led by creative people. Too often, they leave to start their own agency to be taken seriously as business leaders. Danny has held roles across the agency in preparation for just this moment.”

Prior to joining The Martin Agency in 2004, Robinson was co-founder of Vigilante, the cultural insights-driven creative shop behind the famous Oprah Winfrey Pontiac giveaway (which gave way to the famous line turned meme “You get a car! And you get a car!”) and known for Heineken’s iconic “The Nod”. During his tenure at Vigilante, the agency was named the AAAA Multicultural Agency of the Year for two consecutive years.

His work at Vigilante was a preview of the type of work he leads at Martin today, having the insight to use entertainment and buzz before social media was born and encouraging mainstream brands to do work that was seen and enjoyed by all. In addition to his award-winning creative work, founding and leading his own agency and helping earn The Martin Agency top recognitions such as Adweek Agency of the Year 2020 and 2021 and Ad Age Agency of the Year 2023 since stepping into the role of CCO, Robinson has a track record of pushing the industry forward through his efforts in the DEI space. He sits on the board of Creative Ladder, a non-profit founded by Ryan Reynolds that increases the accessibility of creative careers for people of all backgrounds. Robinson also helped bring Martin’s “Now Upon a Time” series of stories to life, including authoring “Lil Ruby Riding Hood,” the book and now award-winning animated feature.

This announcement follows a strong year-end in terms of new business for The Martin Agency. Robinson, along with Martin’s leadership team, led the growth efforts of the agency’s portfolio as they won several new clients, including Papa Johns, Skrewball, MiracleGro and a range of brands from Sanofi North America.

The next Chief Creative Officer of The Martin Agency will be named in February.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.

About The Martin Agency

We didn't ask Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, or Al Roker to talk about our clients. But they did it anyway. Effusively and organically. How does a brand become a TikTok dance phenomenon or wind up in the New York Times crossword puzzle? By being visible and leading with purpose. For us, conversation is a business metric. We've created steady buzz around GEICO, DoorDash, OREO, CarMax, and UPS, to name a few. Our goal: fight invisibility in everything we do. For more information, visit www.martinagency.com .



# # #

