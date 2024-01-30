American Institutes for Research Honored by Anthem Awards for Knowledge Translation Expertise

Arlington, Va., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has won two Anthem Awards for its work operating the Model System Knowledge Translation Center (MSKTC), which translates health information into easy-to-understand language and formats for people living with spinal cord injury (SCI), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and burn injury and their families and caregivers. The Anthem Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, recognizes innovation in the work of mission-driven organizations committed to amplifying social impact causes that spark global change.

The MSKTC was recognized in the community engagement and public service categories for its innovative approach to engaging Spanish speaking audiences through the translation and dissemination of pertinent health information to meet the needs of individuals with traumatic injuries. MSKTC’s Spanish language resources earned gold recognition in the nonprofit sector for best-in-class Public Service health project and a silver honor in the category of best-in-class Community Outreach project.

“We are honored that our work to support people living with SCI, TBI, and burn injuries is resonating across communities and our broader society across the globe,” said Xinsheng “Cindy” Cai, principal researcher at AIR who directs the MSKTC. “We will continue our commitment to overcoming language barriers and ensure the latest research findings are being used in health care decision-making.”

As a federally funded national center, the MSKTC works closely with medical professionals from the Model System centers, who conduct innovative and high-quality research and provide multidisciplinary rehabilitation care to meet the information needs of individuals living with SCI, TBI, and burn injury by identifying health information needs, summarizing research, and developing and disseminating information resources. Both the MSKTC and Model System centers are funded by the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR), Administration for Community Living, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Since 2021, the suite of digital resources on the MSKTC website has received more than 7.1 million pageviews from 4.1 million visitors globally, reaching Spanish-speaking countries, including Mexico, Spain, Columbia, and Argentina. In total, the project has reached 240 countries, reflecting AIR’s strong commitment to evidence-based learning and increasing equitable access to education and health services.

As a winner of the Anthem Awards, AIR is in the company of other distinguished organizations, including AARP, the CDC Foundation, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and others.

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards honors the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. Social impact projects are evaluated across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Education, Art, and Culture; Health; Human and Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action and Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, and Climate. This year, more than 2,000 entries spanning 30 countries were submitted.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education, and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Attachment