Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call/Webcast

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To join the conference call, please register here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI67285b888a794244b24e58e42389eca5 . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rbn4eokh





Date: February 14, 2024



Time: 4:30 PM ET





Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is an investment management boutique and wealth management firm.



Westwood offers a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in several distinct investment capabilities including U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Tactical Absolute Return, Energy & Real Assets and Income Alternatives. In addition, the firm has recently begun to add capabilities in Managed Investment Solutions and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Westwood’s strategies are made available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.



