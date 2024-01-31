Liferay DXP Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, the developer of an enterprise level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, empowering organizations with flexibility to build crafted, powerful solutions for customers, employees, suppliers, and partners.

“The ability to offer our DXP solution through the partnership with Google Cloud is a natural consequence of our decision to use Google Cloud’s world-class infrastructure and technology,” said Brian Chan, CEO of Liferay. "Our joint customers will be able to build digital experience solutions that meet the unique needs of their entire business on one platform, backed by the most reliable and innovative cloud provider."

Liferay’s DXP combines content management, commerce, and workflow automation to enable the creation of sites that span both digital purchase and customer service experiences. With low code capabilities and scalable architecture, Liferay DXP ensures that businesses can further create experiences to digitize and automate their operations on reliable infrastructure. Across customer and supplier portals, intranets, and public websites, Liferay DXP provides AI-powered personalization, digital transformation tools, and user data and analytics to assist organizations to modernize their digital landscape and to act on user insights.

“Liferay DXP is the core of a business’s digital strategy to deliver personalized and powerful user experiences,” highlighted Igor Arouca, Chief Technology Officer at Liferay. “Deploying it in the cloud brings additional cost savings with lower long-term total cost of ownership, faster time to market, continuous innovation, ease of scaling, and a solid computing infrastructure required for emerging technologies.”

“Bringing Liferay to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow its DXP solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Liferay can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud, allowing customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

View Liferay’s listing on Google Cloud Marketplace here. To learn more about Liferay DXP, visit liferay.com.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations meet their unique challenges by creating innovative, customer-centered experiences on our cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP). Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable and secure. Over a thousand organizations in financial services, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare and government use Liferay worldwide. Our goal is to help companies reach their full potential to serve others, and we try to leave a positive mark on the world through our business and technology. Engage with us at liferay.com.