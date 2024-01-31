Getty Images Announced as Official Photographer of the 66th GRAMMY Awards®

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.





NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, will once again serve as the official photographer for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards®, tasked by the Recording Academy® with capturing one of the world’s most iconic awards ceremonies and music’s only peer‑recognized accolade.

As the official photographer of the show on February 4, Getty Images’ award‑winning entertainment photographers will deliver high‑quality content from all aspects of the show. This includes arrivals, the red carpet, inside the show, media center, and high‑end portraits of talent backstage.

Leveraging the expertise of the company’s industry‑leading production team, as well as its unparalleled distribution reach, Getty Images will supply imagery to customers around the globe in near real-time, all to be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com.



Getty Images Vice President of Global Entertainment Kirstin Benson said, “The GRAMMY Awards® bring together the very best talent in music from around the globe for an unparalleled evening. We are proud to continue building our longstanding partnership with the Recording Academy, forged over a decade ago, to provide the most iconic content from Music’s Biggest Night®, as well as highlight its ongoing support of musicians and the fantastic work it does within the industry year-round. Each year, our best-in-class team continues to innovate and find fresh perspectives that support compelling visual storytelling for the world’s media, Recording Academy partners and our global customer base.”



In addition to covering the GRAMMY Awards, Getty Images will continue to capture all major events hosted by the Recording Academy throughout 2024, including the Latin GRAMMY Awards® and MusiCares® and GRAMMY Museum® events.



The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m.



For over 25 years, Getty Images’ team of content creators have worked tirelessly to create award‑winning imagery and video that allows customers to set themselves apart from their competition, while including a diverse set of experiences and perspectives throughout the content creation process. In addition to the partnership with the Recording Academy, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

