Daniel Hallenbeck Joins Acentra Health as Vice President of Strategy and Strategic Partnerships

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a Virginia-based technology services and solutions company dedicated to helping government healthcare agencies accelerate better health outcomes, announced the appointment of Daniel Hallenbeck as Vice President (VP) of Strategy and Strategic Partnerships. A nationally recognized expert in Medicaid Enterprise Systems and a former New York State (NYS) Medicaid Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Hallenbeck will serve as an integral member of the Acentra Health Leadership Team, supporting the Chief Strategy Officer in the development and execution of the company’s strategy around value creation, digital health, and mergers and acquisitions.



Hallenbeck brings 25 years of experience spanning a wide range of business and government environments. Most recently, he served as CTO for the NYS Medicaid program, where he managed systems, technology, and data, ensuring the health of one of the nation’s largest Medicaid populations. During his tenure, Hallenbeck was instrumental in leading the development of the program’s strategic plan for digital transformation that aligned contracting, funding, and technology.

Prior to that role, Hallenbeck oversaw enterprise architecture for NYS Medicaid’s Enterprise Systems, a position he also held at Computer Sciences Corporation. He also served in other various roles working in enterprise architecture with the NYS State Department of Tax and Finance, the NYS Health Insurance Exchange, the NYS Medicaid Data Warehouse, and the NYS Central Medicaid system.

“We are thrilled to have Daniel join our team and bring his extensive experience and knowledge from his years in enterprise architecture and as a former Medicaid CTO,” said Verlon Johnson, Acentra Health’s Chief Strategy Officer. “His impressive track record in Medicaid Enterprise Systems and pivotal role in digital transformation initiatives will play a key role in shaping Acentra Health’s strategic path. We look forward to the innovative and expert insights he will undoubtedly bring to our organization.”

A New York native, Hallenbeck earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Rochester Institute of Technology.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health, formed by the merger of industry leaders CNSI and Kepro, combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com .

Media Contact:

Janice Moore

Vice President, Corporate Communications

703-214-3552

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f95b9250-9907-4ff8-a502-eb67e35a6a80