Comscore announces new US patent for livestream contextual intelligence technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proximic by Comscore , a division of Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) and a leading provider of audience and content targeting solutions for advertising activation, has announced a new US patent for its livestream contextual intelligence technology. This patented technology will support publishers to more effectively monetize their livestream video inventory and increase advertiser confidence in buying livestream media.



This patent covers Proximic by Comscore’s process of contextualizing livestream video content in real-time, including categorization against its full ID-free Predictive Audience taxonomy, to inform dynamic ad insertion.

“With this livestream technology, advertisers will be able to better ensure their ads will appear alongside content they deem contextually relevant and brand safe for real-time live video,” said Rachel Gantz, Managing Director, Proximic by Comscore. “This technological advancement is a significant development for live video advertising and couldn’t come at a better time with contextual targeting taking a larger presence amid signal loss.”

Those seeking further information can reference US Pat. No. 11,765,405

For additional information, please contact Proximic by Comscore’s Head of Sales Angela Rodriguez at arodriguez@comscore.com .

