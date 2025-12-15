Comscore Expands Cross-Platform Campaign Measurement to Include Audio and Social

RESTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced the expansion of its cross-platform reporting suite with two new capabilities: streaming audio measurement and expanded social reporting with campaign-level metrics from Meta’s Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network.

Both enhancements are now available, giving advertisers a more complete view of campaign performance across today’s connected consumer life.

Advertisers can now plan, activate, and measure streaming audio and podcast campaigns alongside other digital and linear formats.

“We drive impact by reaching the right audiences at the right time, no matter where consumers choose to engage, and Comscore’s CCR helps us confidently deliver on our objectives for our clients," said Adam Telian, Head of Media for integrated creative agency GYK.

Comscore’s expanded social reporting enables advertisers to understand deduplicated reach and performance across Facebook and Instagram in alignment with TV, CTV, and digital channels.

“Advertisers can’t afford to measure channels in silos. By expanding CCR with streaming audio and Meta, Comscore is giving brands the clarity they need to see true cross-platform performance,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore. “From podcasts to Instagram, CCR helps advertisers plan smarter, optimize cross-publishers budget allocation, and across screens and streams where consumers spend their time.”

As part of Comscore’s broader effort to simplify its product positioning, Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR) has been renamed to Cross-Platform Campaign Results (CCR). The new name more clearly reflects what makes Comscore unique - helping advertisers validate impact and optimize spend in an increasingly fragmented marketplace by providing a single, deduplicated view of campaign performance across TV, CTV, digital, social, and audio.

Cross-Platform Campaign Results gives advertisers the unified insights they need to measure audiences, validate performance, and drive stronger business outcomes as consumer attention continues to shift across platforms and formats.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Media

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

Press@comscore.com