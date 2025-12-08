Comscore Releases 2025 AI Intelligence Report: Establishing New Benchmarks for Generative AI Adoption and Influence

RESTON, Va., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today released its 2025 AI Intelligence Report, delivering a comprehensive view of generative AI adoption, engagement, and influence through an independent, third-party provider. The report aims to help brands and media leaders navigate this moment of accelerated change and reveals how AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini are fundamentally reshaping all aspects of the consumer journey.

The Comscore AI Intelligence Report provides both a high-level market view and deep segment analysis across AI tool categories, including AI Assistants, design, audio, education, and more. Comscore’s analysis includes both fully AI-powered platforms and tools that incorporate AI features, offering deep visibility into how generative AI is being adopted, used, and integrated into daily life. Backed by Comscore’s first-party consumer data assets, this report stands as one of the most comprehensive measurements of the GenAI ecosystem available today to empower businesses to change how they reach and interact with consumers as the opportunities unlocked by AI evolve.

“AI is rapidly transforming how people research, decide, and buy, and it is reshaping how advertisers and enterprises operate in parallel,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore. “As consumers and businesses move toward an agentic future, the critical question is not whether AI will be used, but how it is being used day to day by consumers to discover new brands and make purchase decisions. Comscore’s independent, third-party validation gives platforms, brands, and advertisers the real signals they need to build better products, measure impact, and understand what adoption truly looks like at scale.”

Highlights from the Report:



Widespread Assistant Usage: AI assistant tools reached 36% of desktop users and 24% of mobile users in 2025, driven by tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot.





AI assistant tools reached 36% of desktop users and 24% of mobile users in 2025, driven by tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot. AI in Search Is Surging: Over 30% of desktop searches on Google now surface an AI Overview, up from just 23% in April 2025.





Over 30% of desktop searches on Google now surface an AI Overview, up from just 23% in April 2025. AI Shapes Purchase Decisions: Nearly 63% of hotel bookers visited an AI platform before booking, 7% doing so within minutes of completing their transaction, indicating AI’s rising role at the point of decision.





Nearly 63% of hotel bookers visited an AI platform before booking, 7% doing so within minutes of completing their transaction, indicating AI’s rising role at the point of decision. Multi-Device Growth: ChatGPT leads the AI assistant category with strong mobile and desktop engagement, illustrating how users integrate AI into multiple touchpoints.





ChatGPT leads the AI assistant category with strong mobile and desktop engagement, illustrating how users integrate AI into multiple touchpoints. Demographic Expansion: AI usage grew across all age brackets, with the 25–34 segment showing the highest volume increase.





AI usage grew across all age brackets, with the 25–34 segment showing the highest volume increase. Social Buzz Reaches New Highs: AI-related social media content drove over 64 million engagements in 2025, nearly doubling from 2024





Why Comscore’s Data Stands Apart:

Comscore’s insights are built on a person-based panel representing entities across desktop and mobile. With a proprietary methodology and category-level visibility using opt-in, privacy-compliant behavioral data and an industry-leading classification, Comscore offers trusted, third-party measurement, essential for brands and platforms looking to turn AI disruption into opportunity.

To download the report visit: https://comscore.com/AI-Intelligence-Report

About Comscore:

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit comsco re.com

Media

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

press@comscore.com