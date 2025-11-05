Comscore and Polaris I/O Partner to Automate Audience Insights in MarketView for Faster Media Sale

RESTON, Va., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behavior, today announced a partnership with Polaris I/O, a company that offers pipeline as a service solution to enterprise, multi-market and local media sales teams. This collaboration connects Comscore’s audience measurement data and research with the Polaris I/O MarketView solution, enabling media sellers to accelerate the prospecting and pitching of new business.

MarketView provides media sales teams with leads by identifying new and expanding businesses across local markets and connecting validated contact information. MarketView also identifies larger cross-market opportunities and enterprise-level account insights to facilitate account growth opportunities at the corporate level.

“The ability for media sales teams to get in front of prospects quickly with the right information is critical,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore. “Our partnership with Polaris I/O enables Comscore clients to automate and activate research quickly to accelerate the media selling process.”

“This partnership provides Polaris I/O MarketView users with an advantage in quickly and easily getting in front of prospects at scale,” said Joseph Hayes, Chief Commercial Officer at Polaris I/O. “The ability to automate Comscore insights through MarketView changes the game for media sales teams to act quickly and look smart – while saving time in the process.”

The automated workflow is currently in beta with a handful of mutual clients and the Comscore and Polaris I/O teams expect to make it available more broadly in 2026.

