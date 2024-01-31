Dr. Mazen Iskandar Earns Surgeon of Excellence in Hernia Surgery Accreditation from SRC

Waxahachie, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waxahachie, Texas -

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, part of the Baylor Scott and White Hernia Center in Waxahachie, proudly announces that Mazen Iskandar, MD FACS, has been accredited as a Surgeon of Excellence in Hernia Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). This prestigious accreditation is a testament to Dr. Iskandar’s exceptional skill, quality of care, extensive training, and commitment to innovative surgical practices, setting him apart as a leader in the field of hernia surgery. The honor makes the DFW/Waxahachie-based Dr. Iskandar one of a handful of SRC-accredited hernia surgeons in the country.

The Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is a globally recognized non-profit patient safety organization that administers elite accreditation programs for medical professionals, hospitals, and outpatient facilities worldwide. The rigorous accreditation process involves an SRC inspection to confirm that the applicant meets each accreditation requirement. The inspection process is divided into four parts: document submission, medical chart review, interviews, and facility assessment. It ensures that accredited surgeons like Dr. Iskandar meet and exceed nationally recognized patient care and safety standards.

Patients Benefit from SRC’s gold Seal of Excellence accreditation because they gain the confidence that their surgeon has received an independent and objective assessment. The comprehensive Dr. Iskandar’s accreditation, alongside the Iskandar Complex Hernia Center’s newly earned Center of Excellence accreditation, ensures adherence to stringent criteria to improve patient outcomes and minimize hospital stays. This dual accreditation of both the facility and the individual medical professional underscores a comprehensive approach to patient care, meeting high standards in every aspect of treatment.

Dr. Iskandar’s path to this recognition reflects his relentless pursuit of surgical excellence. His educational background and continuous advancement in surgical skills, especially in minimally invasive and robotic hernia surgeries, have significantly enhanced patient outcomes and pushed the boundaries of surgical care. The SRC’s rigorous evaluation highlighted Dr. Iskandar’s exceptional competence in handling complex hernia cases with notable success rates.

This accolade is more than a personal achievement for Dr. Iskandar; it represents a benchmark in hernia surgery. His patient-centric approach, involving thorough pre-operative planning and individualized treatment strategies, sets a new standard in surgical care. Additionally, Dr. Iskandar’s role as an educator and mentor, sharing his knowledge at Texas A&M School of Medicine and through professional collaborations, underscores his commitment to advancing hernia surgery as a specialty.

Dr. Iskandar has an impressive educational and professional background. Having completed their medical education at the prestigious American University of Beirut in Lebanon in 2008, Dr. Iskandar went on to build a foundation in surgical skills through two notable internships. The first was in General Surgery at their alma mater, the American University of Beirut, completed in 2010, followed by another internship in the same specialty at Montefiore Medical Center in 2011. Dr. Iskandar further honed their expertise with a residency in Surgery at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center, completed in 2015. Notably, in 2016, they completed a fellowship in Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery at NYU Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY, demonstrating a commitment to advancing their skills in specialized surgical techniques. Dr. Iskandar's journey through these esteemed institutions highlights his dedication and excellence in the field of surgery.

Dr. Mazen Iskandar’s designation as a Surgeon of Excellence by the SRC is not just an individual honor but a recognition of his profound impact on the field of hernia surgery. It acknowledges his unparalleled commitment to patient care and his influential role in shaping the future of surgical excellence.

Patients and peers alike can trust Dr. Iskandar’s expertise and dedication to providing the highest standard of care. His accreditation by SRC is a fitting tribute to a surgeon who has dedicated his career to elevating medical practice and improving the lives of those affected by hernias.

