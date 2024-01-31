Hawkins, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, its third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:

Third quarter sales of $208.5 million, with Water Treatment segment sales growth of 20% over the same quarter in the prior year.

Record third quarter gross profit of $42.2 million, a 16% increase over the same period of the prior year, contributing to record third quarter operating income of $18.5 million, a 21% increase over the same period of the prior year.

Third quarter diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.71, an increase of 39% over the same period of the prior year.

Record third quarter Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP measure, of $29.7 million, a 25% increase over the same period of the prior year.

As previously announced, added six Water Treatment locations in the quarter with two acquisitions, Water Solutions Unlimited, Inc. and The Miami Products & Chemical Co.

Year-to-date operating cash flow of $117.6 million allowed us to fund three acquisitions while still decreasing our debt by $11.0 million from the same time a year ago and reducing our leverage ratio to under 1x EBITDA.

Named to Newsweek's 2024 list of America's Most Responsible Companies for the fourth year in a row.



Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

"Following the strong first half of the year, our third quarter performance was highlighted by our bottom-line results, as net income grew 39% in the quarter, and we saw continued momentum in our Water Treatment segment that had revenue growth of 20% and operating income growth of over 80%. As we continue to execute on our strategies for this segment, we are pleased with our many successes, including the completion of the previously-announced acquisitions of Water Solutions Unlimited and Miami Products & Chemicals, as well as the continued profit growth in the segment's legacy business. In our Industrial segment, operating income was up 15% despite some sales softness, showing disciplined margin management. Sales in our Health and Nutrition segment in the third quarter showed improved performance as compared to the first two quarters."

Mr. Hawkins continued, "As a result of the strong results in the first nine months, along with disciplined inventory management, we were able to fund the current year acquisitions of nearly $80 million while still bringing down our debt from the same time a year ago. With one quarter remaining in the fiscal year, we expect the diversity of our businesses and overall strength of the Company will allow us to continue to generate free cash flow and execute on our growth strategy."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

NET INCOME

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reported net income of $14.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of $10.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

REVENUE

Sales were $208.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, a decrease of $10.7 million, or 5%, from sales of $219.2 million in the same period a year ago. Increased sales in our Water Treatment segment were more than offset by decreased sales in our Industrial and Health and Nutrition segments. Industrial segment sales decreased $21.4 million, or 19%, to $93.0 million for the current quarter, from $114.4 million in the same period a year ago. The sale of our consumer bleach packaging business at the end of fiscal 2023 resulted in $2.7 million lower sales in the current quarter. In addition, sales declined due to overall lower volumes as well as lower selling prices on certain products driven by lower raw material costs and competitive pricing pressures. Water Treatment segment sales increased $13.5 million or 20%, to $82.0 million for the current quarter, from $68.5 million in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of increased selling prices on many of our products as well as increased sales volumes of certain of our products, including $8.2 million of added sales from our acquired businesses. Health and Nutrition segment sales decreased $2.7 million, or 7%, to $33.5 million for the current quarter, from $36.2 million in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition sales decreased as a result of lower sales of our manufactured products, offset somewhat by increased sales of our specialty distributed products.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased $5.9 million, or 16%, to $42.2 million, or 20% of sales, for the current quarter, from $36.3 million, or 17% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $2.5 million due primarily to decreasing raw material prices. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $3.7 million due primarily to rising raw material prices. Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $0.5 million, or 3%, to $16.5 million, or 18% of sales, for the current quarter, from $16.0 million, or 14% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Industrial segment gross profit increased as the LIFO benefit offset declined unit margins on certain products. Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $6.9 million, or 52%, to $20.2 million, or 25% of sales, for the current quarter, from $13.3 million, or 19% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment segment gross profit increased as a result of improved per-unit margins on many of our products as well as increased sales, including the added sales from our acquired businesses. Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment decreased $1.5 million, or 21%, to $5.5 million, or 16% of sales, for the current quarter, from $7.0 million, or 19% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment gross profit decreased as a result of decreased sales.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.8 million, or 13%, to $23.8 million, or 11% of sales, for the current quarter, from $21.0 million, or 10% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Expenses increased due to acquisition costs of $0.7 million as well as added costs from the acquired businesses in our Water Treatment segment of $2.2 million, including $0.7 million of amortization of intangibles.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $29.7 million, an increase of $5.8 million, or 25%, from $23.8 million in the same period a year ago.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective income tax rate was 18% for the current quarter and 24% for the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of both years was impacted by favorable tax provision adjustments recorded. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 25-26%.

BALANCE SHEET

During the third quarter, our working capital was relatively stable and was approximately $26 million lower than the end of fiscal 2023 due to favorable cash collections on accounts receivable and disciplined management of our inventory levels. During the quarter, we borrowed $75 million to fund the acquisitions of Water Solutions and Miami Products, and subsequently paid down $15 million. Our year-to-date net borrowings of $8 million resulted in total debt outstanding of $120 million and a leverage ratio of 0.84x our trailing twelve-month proforma adjusted EBITDA, as compared to 0.96x of trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA at the end of fiscal 2023.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 58 facilities in 26 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 950 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine months ended (In thousands) December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 Net Income (GAAP) $ 14,885 $ 10,733 $ 61,531 $ 48,428 Interest expense, net 1,168 1,546 3,033 3,858 Income tax expense 3,274 3,453 20,289 16,637 Amortization of intangibles 2,392 1,741 5,786 5,247 Depreciation expense 5,951 5,261 17,063 15,126 Non-cash compensation expense 1,287 1,084 3,506 2,764 Non-recurring acquisition expenses 710 832 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,667 $ 23,818 $ 112,040 $ 92,060





HAWKINS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per-share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 January 01, 2023 December 31, 2023 January 01, 2023 Sales $ 208,496 $ 219,218 $ 696,142 $ 706,953 Cost of sales (166,248 ) (182,947 ) (548,017 ) (577,559 ) Gross profit 42,248 36,271 148,125 129,394 Selling, general and administrative expenses (23,774 ) (21,004 ) (64,173 ) (59,727 ) Operating income 18,474 15,267 83,952 69,667 Interest expense, net (1,168 ) (1,546 ) (3,033 ) (3,858 ) Other income (expense) 853 465 901 (744 ) Income before income taxes 18,159 14,186 81,820 65,065 Income tax expense (3,274 ) (3,453 ) (20,289 ) (16,637 ) Net income $ 14,885 $ 10,733 $ 61,531 $ 48,428 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 20,781,632 20,818,347 20,864,349 20,847,285 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 20,907,321 20,974,264 21,004,077 21,004,849 Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.52 $ 2.95 $ 2.32 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.51 $ 2.93 $ 2.31 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.47 $ 0.42





HAWKINS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share data) December 31,

2023 April 2,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,741 $ 7,566 Trade accounts receivables, net 113,016 129,252 Inventories 68,805 88,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,442 6,449 Total current assets 195,004 232,044 PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT: 376,952 344,753 Less accumulated depreciation 173,457 158,950 Net property, plant, and equipment 203,495 185,803 OTHER ASSETS: Right-of-use assets 13,400 10,199 Goodwill 101,495 77,401 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 116,728 73,060 Deferred compensation plan asset 9,617 7,367 Other 4,308 4,661 Total other assets 245,548 172,688 Total assets $ 644,047 $ 590,535 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable — trade $ 42,857 $ 53,705 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 17,753 17,279 Income tax payable 1,504 3,329 Current portion of long-term debt 9,913 9,913 Other current liabilities 7,651 6,645 Total current liabilities 79,678 90,871 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 109,797 101,731 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY 11,107 8,687 PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY 3,633 3,912 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 23,698 23,800 DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY 11,437 9,343 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 10,943 2,175 Total liabilities 250,293 240,519 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,790,292 and 20,850,454 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and April 2, 2023, respectively 208 209 Additional paid-in capital 36,781 44,443 Retained earnings 354,069 302,424 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,696 2,940 Total shareholders’ equity 393,754 350,016 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 644,047 $ 590,535





HAWKINS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31,

2023 January 1,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 61,531 $ 48,428 Reconciliation to cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 22,849 20,373 Operating leases 1,884 1,442 (Gain) loss on deferred compensation assets (901 ) 744 Stock compensation expense 3,506 2,764 Other 70 225 Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash: Trade receivables 22,500 (2,336 ) Inventories 25,665 (6,596 ) Accounts payable (14,334 ) (16,231 ) Accrued liabilities (610 ) (3,652 ) Lease liabilities (1,804 ) (1,453 ) Income taxes (1,824 ) 1,762 Other (922 ) (929 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 117,610 44,541 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (28,248 ) (32,307 ) Acquisitions (78,855 ) — Other 723 352 Net cash used in investing activities (106,380 ) (31,955 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash dividends declared and paid (9,886 ) (8,843 ) New shares issued 2,243 2,014 Payroll taxes paid in exchange for shares withheld (2,140 ) (1,550 ) Shares repurchased (11,272 ) (6,557 ) Payments on revolving loan (67,000 ) (40,000 ) Proceeds from revolving loan borrowings 75,000 45,000 Net cash used in financing activities (13,055 ) (9,936 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,825 ) 2,650 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 7,566 3,496 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 5,741 $ 6,146 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes $ 22,125 $ 14,847 Cash paid for interest $ 3,252 $ 3,345 Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 2,887 $ 3,844





HAWKINS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Industrial Water

Treatment Health and Nutrition Total Three months ended December 31, 2023: Sales $ 92,990 $ 82,019 $ 33,487 $ 208,496 Gross profit 16,495 20,241 5,512 42,248 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 7,292 12,470 4,012 23,774 Operating income 9,203 7,771 1,500 18,474 Three months ended January 1, 2023: Sales $ 114,436 $ 68,549 $ 36,233 $ 219,218 Gross profit 15,994 13,268 7,009 36,271 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 7,978 9,003 4,023 21,004 Operating income 8,016 4,265 2,986 15,267 Nine months ended December 31, 2023: Sales $ 312,398 $ 276,595 $ 107,149 $ 696,142 Gross profit 53,645 75,957 18,523 148,125 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,673 31,741 11,759 64,173 Operating income 32,972 44,216 6,764 83,952 Nine months ended January 1, 2023: Sales $ 353,085 $ 233,527 $ 120,341 $ 706,953 Gross profit 53,716 52,725 22,953 129,394 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,254 26,786 11,687 59,727 Operating income 32,462 25,939 11,266 69,667

Forward-Looking Statements . Various remarks in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those relating to consumer demand for products containing our ingredients and the impacts of those demands, expectations for results in our business segments and the timing of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections, and our beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms, including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in competition and price pressures, changes in demand and customer requirements or processes for our products, availability of product and disruptions to supplies, interruptions in production resulting from hazards, transportation limitations or other extraordinary events outside our control that may negatively impact our business or the supply chains in which we participate, changes in imported products and tariff levels, the availability of products and the prices at which they are available, the acceptance of new products by our customers and the timing of any such acceptance, and changes in product supplies. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 2, 2023 , as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our management’s view only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.