Hawkins, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, its third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:

  • Third quarter sales of $208.5 million, with Water Treatment segment sales growth of 20% over the same quarter in the prior year.
  • Record third quarter gross profit of $42.2 million, a 16% increase over the same period of the prior year, contributing to record third quarter operating income of $18.5 million, a 21% increase over the same period of the prior year.
  • Third quarter diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.71, an increase of 39% over the same period of the prior year.
  • Record third quarter Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP measure, of $29.7 million, a 25% increase over the same period of the prior year.
  • As previously announced, added six Water Treatment locations in the quarter with two acquisitions, Water Solutions Unlimited, Inc. and The Miami Products & Chemical Co.
  • Year-to-date operating cash flow of $117.6 million allowed us to fund three acquisitions while still decreasing our debt by $11.0 million from the same time a year ago and reducing our leverage ratio to under 1x EBITDA.
  • Named to Newsweek's 2024 list of America's Most Responsible Companies for the fourth year in a row.

Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

"Following the strong first half of the year, our third quarter performance was highlighted by our bottom-line results, as net income grew 39% in the quarter, and we saw continued momentum in our Water Treatment segment that had revenue growth of 20% and operating income growth of over 80%. As we continue to execute on our strategies for this segment, we are pleased with our many successes, including the completion of the previously-announced acquisitions of Water Solutions Unlimited and Miami Products & Chemicals, as well as the continued profit growth in the segment's legacy business. In our Industrial segment, operating income was up 15% despite some sales softness, showing disciplined margin management. Sales in our Health and Nutrition segment in the third quarter showed improved performance as compared to the first two quarters."

Mr. Hawkins continued, "As a result of the strong results in the first nine months, along with disciplined inventory management, we were able to fund the current year acquisitions of nearly $80 million while still bringing down our debt from the same time a year ago. With one quarter remaining in the fiscal year, we expect the diversity of our businesses and overall strength of the Company will allow us to continue to generate free cash flow and execute on our growth strategy."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

NET INCOME

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reported net income of $14.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of $10.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

REVENUE

Sales were $208.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, a decrease of $10.7 million, or 5%, from sales of $219.2 million in the same period a year ago. Increased sales in our Water Treatment segment were more than offset by decreased sales in our Industrial and Health and Nutrition segments. Industrial segment sales decreased $21.4 million, or 19%, to $93.0 million for the current quarter, from $114.4 million in the same period a year ago. The sale of our consumer bleach packaging business at the end of fiscal 2023 resulted in $2.7 million lower sales in the current quarter. In addition, sales declined due to overall lower volumes as well as lower selling prices on certain products driven by lower raw material costs and competitive pricing pressures. Water Treatment segment sales increased $13.5 million or 20%, to $82.0 million for the current quarter, from $68.5 million in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of increased selling prices on many of our products as well as increased sales volumes of certain of our products, including $8.2 million of added sales from our acquired businesses. Health and Nutrition segment sales decreased $2.7 million, or 7%, to $33.5 million for the current quarter, from $36.2 million in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition sales decreased as a result of lower sales of our manufactured products, offset somewhat by increased sales of our specialty distributed products.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased $5.9 million, or 16%, to $42.2 million, or 20% of sales, for the current quarter, from $36.3 million, or 17% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $2.5 million due primarily to decreasing raw material prices. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $3.7 million due primarily to rising raw material prices. Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $0.5 million, or 3%, to $16.5 million, or 18% of sales, for the current quarter, from $16.0 million, or 14% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Industrial segment gross profit increased as the LIFO benefit offset declined unit margins on certain products. Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $6.9 million, or 52%, to $20.2 million, or 25% of sales, for the current quarter, from $13.3 million, or 19% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment segment gross profit increased as a result of improved per-unit margins on many of our products as well as increased sales, including the added sales from our acquired businesses. Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment decreased $1.5 million, or 21%, to $5.5 million, or 16% of sales, for the current quarter, from $7.0 million, or 19% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment gross profit decreased as a result of decreased sales.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.8 million, or 13%, to $23.8 million, or 11% of sales, for the current quarter, from $21.0 million, or 10% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Expenses increased due to acquisition costs of $0.7 million as well as added costs from the acquired businesses in our Water Treatment segment of $2.2 million, including $0.7 million of amortization of intangibles.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $29.7 million, an increase of $5.8 million, or 25%, from $23.8 million in the same period a year ago.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective income tax rate was 18% for the current quarter and 24% for the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of both years was impacted by favorable tax provision adjustments recorded. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 25-26%.

BALANCE SHEET

During the third quarter, our working capital was relatively stable and was approximately $26 million lower than the end of fiscal 2023 due to favorable cash collections on accounts receivable and disciplined management of our inventory levels. During the quarter, we borrowed $75 million to fund the acquisitions of Water Solutions and Miami Products, and subsequently paid down $15 million. Our year-to-date net borrowings of $8 million resulted in total debt outstanding of $120 million and a leverage ratio of 0.84x our trailing twelve-month proforma adjusted EBITDA, as compared to 0.96x of trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA at the end of fiscal 2023.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 58 facilities in 26 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 950 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDAThree Months Ended Nine months ended
(In thousands)December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023
Net Income (GAAP)$14,885 $10,733 $61,531 $48,428
Interest expense, net 1,168  1,546  3,033  3,858
Income tax expense 3,274  3,453  20,289  16,637
Amortization of intangibles 2,392  1,741  5,786  5,247
Depreciation expense 5,951  5,261  17,063  15,126
Non-cash compensation expense 1,287  1,084  3,506  2,764
Non-recurring acquisition expenses 710    832  
Adjusted EBITDA$29,667 $23,818 $112,040 $92,060


HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)
 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  December 31, 2023 January 01, 2023 December 31, 2023 January 01, 2023
Sales $208,496  $219,218  $696,142  $706,953 
Cost of sales  (166,248)  (182,947)  (548,017)  (577,559)
Gross profit  42,248   36,271   148,125   129,394 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  (23,774)  (21,004)  (64,173)  (59,727)
Operating income  18,474   15,267   83,952   69,667 
Interest expense, net  (1,168)  (1,546)  (3,033)  (3,858)
Other income (expense)  853   465   901   (744)
Income before income taxes  18,159   14,186   81,820   65,065 
Income tax expense  (3,274)  (3,453)  (20,289)  (16,637)
Net income $14,885  $10,733  $61,531  $48,428 
         
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic  20,781,632   20,818,347   20,864,349   20,847,285 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted  20,907,321   20,974,264   21,004,077   21,004,849 
Basic earnings per share $0.72  $0.52  $2.95  $2.32 
Diluted earnings per share $0.71  $0.51  $2.93  $2.31 
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.16  $0.14  $0.47  $0.42 


HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)
 
  December 31,
2023		 April 2,
2023
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $5,741 $7,566
Trade accounts receivables, net  113,016  129,252
Inventories  68,805  88,777
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  7,442  6,449
Total current assets  195,004  232,044
PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT:  376,952  344,753
Less accumulated depreciation  173,457  158,950
Net property, plant, and equipment  203,495  185,803
OTHER ASSETS:    
Right-of-use assets  13,400  10,199
Goodwill  101,495  77,401
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  116,728  73,060
Deferred compensation plan asset  9,617  7,367
Other  4,308  4,661
Total other assets  245,548  172,688
Total assets $644,047 $590,535
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Accounts payable — trade $42,857 $53,705
Accrued payroll and employee benefits  17,753  17,279
Income tax payable  1,504  3,329
Current portion of long-term debt  9,913  9,913
Other current liabilities  7,651  6,645
Total current liabilities  79,678  90,871
LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION  109,797  101,731
LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY  11,107  8,687
PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY  3,633  3,912
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES  23,698  23,800
DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY  11,437  9,343
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES  10,943  2,175
Total liabilities  250,293  240,519
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES    
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:    
Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,790,292 and 20,850,454 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and April 2, 2023, respectively  208  209
Additional paid-in capital  36,781  44,443
Retained earnings  354,069  302,424
Accumulated other comprehensive income  2,696  2,940
Total shareholders’ equity  393,754  350,016
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $644,047 $590,535


HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended
  December 31,
2023		 January 1,
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net income $61,531  $48,428 
Reconciliation to cash flows:    
Depreciation and amortization  22,849   20,373 
Operating leases  1,884   1,442 
(Gain) loss on deferred compensation assets  (901)  744 
Stock compensation expense  3,506   2,764 
Other  70   225 
Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash:    
Trade receivables  22,500   (2,336)
Inventories  25,665   (6,596)
Accounts payable  (14,334)  (16,231)
Accrued liabilities  (610)  (3,652)
Lease liabilities  (1,804)  (1,453)
Income taxes  (1,824)  1,762 
Other  (922)  (929)
Net cash provided by operating activities  117,610   44,541 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment  (28,248)  (32,307)
Acquisitions  (78,855)   
Other  723   352 
Net cash used in investing activities  (106,380)  (31,955)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Cash dividends declared and paid  (9,886)  (8,843)
New shares issued  2,243   2,014 
Payroll taxes paid in exchange for shares withheld  (2,140)  (1,550)
Shares repurchased  (11,272)  (6,557)
Payments on revolving loan  (67,000)  (40,000)
Proceeds from revolving loan borrowings  75,000   45,000 
Net cash used in financing activities  (13,055)  (9,936)
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  (1,825)  2,650 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD  7,566   3,496 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $5,741  $6,146 
     
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION    
Cash paid for income taxes $22,125  $14,847 
Cash paid for interest $3,252  $3,345 
Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable $2,887  $3,844 


HAWKINS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
 
  Industrial Water
Treatment		 Health and Nutrition Total
Three months ended December 31, 2023:        
Sales $92,990 $82,019 $33,487 $208,496
Gross profit  16,495  20,241  5,512  42,248
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  7,292  12,470  4,012  23,774
Operating income  9,203  7,771  1,500  18,474
Three months ended January 1, 2023:        
Sales $114,436 $68,549 $36,233 $219,218
Gross profit  15,994  13,268  7,009  36,271
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  7,978  9,003  4,023  21,004
Operating income  8,016  4,265  2,986  15,267
Nine months ended December 31, 2023:        
Sales $312,398 $276,595 $107,149 $696,142
Gross profit  53,645  75,957  18,523  148,125
Selling, general and administrative expenses  20,673  31,741  11,759  64,173
Operating income  32,972  44,216  6,764  83,952
Nine months ended January 1, 2023:        
Sales $353,085 $233,527 $120,341 $706,953
Gross profit  53,716  52,725  22,953  129,394
Selling, general and administrative expenses  21,254  26,786  11,687  59,727
Operating income  32,462  25,939  11,266  69,667
             

