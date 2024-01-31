Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.204B and Earnings Per Share of $1.62

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.62 in the 2023 thirteen-week fourth quarter on revenue of $1.204 billion. Landstar reported EPS of $2.60 on revenue of $1.675 billion in the 2022 fourteen-week fourth quarter.



The Company’s fiscal year ends each year on the last Saturday in December. As such, the Company’s 2022 fourth quarter ended on December 31st and included fourteen weeks of operations, whereas the 2023 fourth quarter ended on December 30th and included thirteen weeks of operations. We estimate the extra week in 2022 contributed revenue of approximately $65 million.

Gross profit in the 2023 fourth quarter was $124.6 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2023 fourth quarter was $178.1 million. Gross profit in the 2022 fourth quarter was $180.0 million and variable contribution in the 2022 fourth quarter was $234.0 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2023 and 2022 fourth quarters and full fiscal years are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

Trailing twelve month return on average shareholders’ equity was 27% and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 25%. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under its previously announced share purchase programs. Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share payable on March 8, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2024. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2023 fourth quarter was $1,085.1 million, or 90% of revenue, compared to $1,533.6 million, or 92% of revenue, in the 2022 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2023 fourth quarter was $618.6 million, compared to $869.8 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2023 fourth quarter was $339.9 million, compared to $423.4 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2023 fourth quarter was $99.7 million, compared to $204.0 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $88.6 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to $115.1 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2022 fourth quarter.

“As expected, the soft macro-freight environment experienced throughout 2023 continued through the 2023 fourth quarter. The soft macro-freight environment, along with the additional operating week in the 2022 fourth quarter, made for challenging 2023 fourth quarter to 2022 fourth quarter comparisons,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni. “The continuation of soft demand, driven by continued weakness in the U.S. manufacturing sector and a weaker than typical peak season, plus the continuation of a loose truck capacity market drove Landstar’s truck revenue per load and volumes in the 2023 fourth quarter below prior year levels. The number of loads hauled via truck declined 22% as compared to the 2022 fourth quarter, at the low end of the Company’s guidance included as part of the Company’s 2023 third quarter earnings release on October 25, 2023, while truck revenue per load declined 10% as compared to the 2022 fourth quarter, below the low end of the Company’s previously issued guidance.”

Gattoni continued, “Landstar’s financial performance in 2023, coming off back-to-back record setting years in 2022 and 2021 was admirable, considering the very difficult freight transportation backdrop. The Company’s performance during the downcycle in freight markets experienced in 2023 speaks to the strength and resiliency of the Landstar network and the power of our unique agent and capacity network. The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short term investments of approximately $541 million as of December 30, 2023. Cash flow from operations was $394 million during fiscal year 2023. The Company is well positioned to capitalize when freight market fundamentals improve.”

Gattoni further commented, “Typically, revenue in the first quarter is expected to be lower than the revenue of the immediately preceding fourth quarter. Through the first several weeks of January, the number of loads hauled via truck and truck revenue per load have each trended reasonably in-line with historical, pre-pandemic end of fourth quarter to the beginning of first quarter sequential patterns. Assuming a continuation of these recent trends, I expect revenue per load on loads hauled via truck to be in a range of 8% to 10% below the 2023 first quarter and the number of loads hauled via truck to be in a range of 14% to 16% below the 2023 first quarter. As such, I anticipate revenue for the 2024 first quarter to be in a range of $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion.”

Gattoni concluded, “Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2024 first quarter, I would anticipate EPS to be in a range of $1.25 to $1.35. The anticipated range of EPS for the 2024 first quarter includes estimated insurance and claims costs of approximately 5.5% of BCO revenue. These costs were 5.7% of BCO revenue during fiscal year 2023. The anticipated range of EPS for the 2024 first quarter also reflects an estimated effective income tax rate of 24.5%.”

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.landstar.com; click on “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call.”

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2023 fiscal year; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2022 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, Landstar’s Form 10-Q for the 2023 first and third fiscal quarters, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 5,303,322 $ 7,436,562 $ 1,204,445 $ 1,674,767 Investment income 10,141 3,162 3,267 1,139 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 4,068,262 5,804,017 927,028 1,291,676 Commissions to agents 462,668 614,865 99,271 149,106 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 54,191 45,192 13,193 10,314 Insurance and claims 114,241 125,835 27,270 29,570 Selling, general and administrative 211,799 221,279 52,728 56,080 Depreciation and amortization 58,153 57,453 13,655 14,826 Total costs and expenses 4,969,314 6,868,641 1,133,145 1,551,572 Operating income 344,149 571,083 74,567 124,334 Interest and debt (income) expense (3,946 ) 3,620 (1,867 ) 345 Income before income taxes 348,095 567,463 76,434 123,989 Income taxes 83,701 136,549 18,447 30,687 Net income $ 264,394 $ 430,914 $ 57,987 $ 93,302 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 7.36 $ 11.76 $ 1.62 $ 2.60 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 35,920,000 36,633,000 35,804,000 35,930,000 Dividends per common share $ 3.26 $ 3.10 $ 2.33 $ 2.30





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 481,043 $ 339,581 Short-term investments 59,661 53,955 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $11,738 and $12,121 743,762 967,793 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $14,010 and $10,579 43,339 56,235 Other current assets 24,936 21,826 Total current assets 1,352,741 1,439,390 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $436,682 and $393,274 284,300 314,990 Goodwill 42,275 41,220 Other assets 122,530 136,279 Total assets $ 1,801,846 $ 1,931,879 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft $ 61,541 $ 92,953 Accounts payable 395,980 527,372 Current maturities of long-term debt 27,876 36,175 Insurance claims 41,825 50,836 Dividends payable 71,433 71,854 Other current liabilities 76,569 98,945 Total current liabilities 675,224 878,135 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 43,264 67,225 Insurance claims 58,922 58,268 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 40,513 41,030 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,497,324 and 68,382,310 685 684 Additional paid-in capital 254,642 258,487 Retained earnings 2,783,645 2,635,960 Cost of 32,780,651 and 32,455,300 shares of common stock in treasury (2,048,184 ) (1,992,886 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,865 ) (15,024 ) Total shareholders' equity 983,923 887,221 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,801,846 $ 1,931,879





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,742,281 $ 3,892,085 $ 618,588 $ 869,788 Unsided/platform equipment 1,490,393 1,760,357 339,910 423,401 Less-than-truckload 117,683 142,438 26,913 36,444 Other truck transportation (1) 479,173 835,959 99,702 203,958 Total truck transportation 4,829,530 6,630,839 1,085,113 1,533,591 Rail intermodal 98,297 145,017 24,344 31,255 Ocean and air cargo carriers 266,638 558,986 64,280 83,830 Other (2) 108,857 101,720 30,708 26,091 $ 5,303,322 $ 7,436,562 $ 1,204,445 $ 1,674,767 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation $ 1,998,408 $ 2,636,036 $ 454,774 $ 592,264 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 1,259,578 1,496,247 292,711 365,984 Unsided/platform equipment 504,765 558,530 115,294 138,094 Less-than-truckload 175,650 191,233 41,070 48,493 Other truck transportation (1) 201,407 320,790 44,295 77,449 Total truck transportation 2,141,400 2,566,800 493,370 630,020 Rail intermodal 29,620 40,710 7,470 8,770 Ocean and air cargo carriers 32,820 41,850 7,440 7,440 2,203,840 2,649,360 508,280 646,230 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation 898,610 1,027,480 209,350 250,230 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,177 $ 2,601 $ 2,113 $ 2,377 Unsided/platform equipment 2,953 3,152 2,948 3,066 Less-than-truckload 670 745 655 752 Other truck transportation (1) 2,379 2,606 2,251 2,633 Total truck transportation 2,255 2,583 2,199 2,434 Rail intermodal 3,319 3,562 3,259 3,564 Ocean and air cargo carriers 8,124 13,357 8,640 11,267 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) $ 2,224 $ 2,566 $ 2,172 $ 2,367 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue): Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors (3) 38 % 35 % 38 % 35 % Truck Brokerage Carriers 53 % 54 % 52 % 56 % Rail intermodal 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Ocean and air cargo carriers 5 % 8 % 5 % 5 % Other 2 % 1 % 3 % 2 % December 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Truck Capacity Providers BCO Independent Contractors (3) 9,024 10,393 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active (4) 49,111 66,745 Other approved 27,524 30,999 76,635 97,744 Total available truck capacity providers 85,659 108,137 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3) 9,809 11,281

(1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.

(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.

(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.

(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 5,303,322 $ 7,436,562 $ 1,204,445 $ 1,674,767 Costs of revenue: Purchased transportation 4,068,262 5,804,017 927,028 1,291,676 Commissions to agents 462,668 614,865 99,271 149,106 Variable costs of revenue 4,530,930 6,418,882 1,026,299 1,440,782 Trailing equipment depreciation 31,319 36,653 7,079 8,893 Information technology costs (1) 25,486 19,834 5,695 5,966 Insurance-related costs (2) 116,069 127,605 27,585 28,784 Other operating costs 54,191 45,192 13,193 10,314 Other costs of revenue 227,065 229,284 53,552 53,957 Total costs of revenue 4,757,995 6,648,166 1,079,851 1,494,739 Gross profit $ 545,327 $ 788,396 $ 124,594 $ 180,028 Gross profit margin 10.3 % 10.6 % 10.3 % 10.7 % Plus: other costs of revenue 227,065 229,284 53,552 53,957 Variable contribution $ 772,392 $ 1,017,680 $ 178,146 $ 233,985 Variable contribution margin 14.6 % 13.7 % 14.8 % 14.0 %