Parsons Completes Holistic PFAS Investigation, Sampling and Remediation Project for Fortune 100 Industrial Leader

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced that the company has completed a comprehensive assessment, investigation, and treatment of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) for a major Fortune 100 industrial client.



Over the course of a 6-month contract, Parsons studied the manufacturing facility, took samples of the water and sediments, and tested the samples at the company’s Water Treatability Laboratory in Syracuse, New York. When the samples tested positive for PFAS, Parsons developed and fielded a mobile treatment system to keep the facility on-line while the impacted water and sediments were pumped out, treated, and disposed.

"PFAS is one of today’s most significant, widespread environmental issues that impacts the safety and health of our communities,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. "Completing this project from investigation to treatment – without causing downtime for the facility – is a testament to the innovation, creativity, and expertise of our multidisciplinary PFAS team, and helps our company continue delivering a better world.”

The project generated nearly 500 dry tons of sediment and treated approximately 4,000,000 gallons of water. The sediment was consolidated and PFAS concentrations were reduced to non-hazardous levels for offsite disposal. The water was treated to reduce PFAS concentrations to levels below detection limits such that the treated water could be disposed of onsite. The manufacturing facility did not experience any delays, shutdowns or interruptions related Parsons’ operations during the course of this project.

By utilizing a custom-designed mobile treatment system, the customer did not need to purchase or install equipment for the long-term. The Parsons Water Treatability Lab has been a powerhouse of water treatment innovation for more than 30 years. The research and treatment process lab played a key role in identifying PFAS during this project and developing the mitigation plan.

Parsons is a global leader in water and wastewater treatment, with a team of PFAS experts focused on hydrogeology, human health, ecological risk assessment, remediation, and modeling. This combination of knowledge positions the company to mitigate risks and liabilities through insight, advocacy, risk assessment, risk communication, remediation, and treatment.

To learn more about Parsons’ PFAS expertise, visit Parsons.com/pfas/.

