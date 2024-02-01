Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue Receives National Protein and Food Distributors Association Lifetime Achievement Award

Salisbury, MD, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Perdue, third-generation chairman of Maryland-based Perdue Farms, received the National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) Lifetime Achievement Award during the group’s awards reception Wednesday at the annual Protein Convention and Showcase in Atlanta.

Each year, NPFDA recognizes individuals for a lifetime of contributions to the protein industry. Perdue is the 33rd recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, joining his dad, Frank Perdue, who was the first person recognized in 1991.

“My grandfather, Arthur W. Perdue, built our business on quality, integrity and trust, and my father transformed the industry. I’m proud to carry on their legacy into our company’s second century,” said Perdue. “While the business may have changed over the years, our values continue to guide our decisions today. I’m humbled by this recognition but accept the award on behalf of the thousands of hard-working associates who have made this company what it is today.”

Perdue grew up in the family business and learned early on the importance of customer satisfaction and quality products. After obtaining a master’s degree and a doctorate, Perdue returned to the company in 1983 and worked his way up the ranks. He became CEO and Chairman of the Board in 1991.

Under his leadership, Perdue Farms expanded its portfolio of premium protein brands to include chicken, pork, beef, turkey, and lamb, and was the first major poultry company to move all its chickens to no-antibiotics-ever protocols. The company is also a recognized industry leader in animal welfare through its Commitments to Animal Care initiatives.

Perdue is also actively involved in community organizations and serves on the board of the Oyster Recovery Partnership, a nonprofit expert in Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration. As Chairman, Perdue ensures that the company remains true to its values of quality, integrity, teamwork, and stewardship that guide the company’s pursuit to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products.

