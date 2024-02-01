AutoScheduler Sweeps BGSA 2024 Shark Tank Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company has won the BG Strategic Advisors (BGSA) Supply Chain “Shark Tank” competition. Selected from a record number of applicants representing many high-caliber companies, the six finalists presented their concepts to three judges and over 350 industry decision-makers proactively looking for innovative investment opportunities. AutoScheduler took home both the Judge’s Choice and the People’s Choice Awards. Awards included $5,000 in cash provided by former Shark Tank Winner Venti and $10,000 in services by Benesch.



“Being recognized by peers and top industry leaders from all segments of the supply chain as a top supply chain technology is a testament to all the team's hard work for creating this innovative technology,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “We were thrilled to be named a finalist in the BGSA 2024 Supply Chain ‘Shark Tank’ competition, but we were blown away with our clean sweep of both the Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice categories. Many thanks to all the wonderful people at BGSA.”

The BGSA 2024 Supply Chain "Shark Tank," sponsored by G&P, is the ultimate platform for innovative startups to showcase their potential. This exciting event features six finalists handpicked by a panel of esteemed supply chain leaders, each vying for the top spot. Each startup was able to present its story and field questions about its business model, innovation, and strategy. It's not just about impressing the judges; the audience played a pivotal role, too. Both the "Sharks" and audience members had the opportunity to vote for the startup they believe is most deserving of the title of the next big winner in the supply chain industry, and AutoScheduler was named the winner!

“The finalists in this year's BGSA Supply Chain Shark Tank 2024 were truly exceptional. Every entrepreneur delivered outstanding pitches that showcased their innovative ideas to make supply chains better. It's with great pleasure that we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Keith Moore and AutoScheduler.AI for winning,” said Ben Gordon, Managing Partner of BGSA and Cambridge Capital.

The BGSA Supply Chain Conference is the unique gathering of top CEOs across all segments of the supply chain. It includes leaders from truck brokerage, warehousing, freight forwarding, rail, intermodal, air, ocean, distribution, software, hardware, and all areas of the supply chain ecosystem. CEOs benefit from the pattern recognition and cross-sector insights that emerge. The conference uniquely focuses on strategic ideas driving change in the supply chain marketplace, such as new technologies, consolidation, global expansion, and innovative growth strategies.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai.

About BG Strategic Advisors Supply Chain Conference

The BGSA Supply Chain conference is a one-of-a-kind, invitation-only event designed to bring together top industry leaders from all segments of the supply chain and provides an intimate and candid setting where CEOs and leaders can privately network and explore ideas and opportunities with their peers. www.bgsaconference.com.

About BGSA Holdings

BGSA Holdings ("BGSA") is the leading investment banking practice serving businesses in the supply chain sector. We are a trusted partner for sell-side engagements, buy-side acquisition advisory, strategic advice, and a variety of other investment banking services. For more information, visit www.BGSA.com.

