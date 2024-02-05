SunHydrogen and COTEC of South Korea Advance to Next Phase of Production for 1m² Green Hydrogen Panels

CORALVILLE, IA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable green hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced that the Company has initiated the scale-up phase for production of 1m² green hydrogen panels with its industrial partner, COTEC.

SunHydrogen’s technology is currently the only self-contained nanoparticle-based hydrogen generation device capable of splitting water molecules into high-purity green hydrogen and oxygen using solely the sun’s energy. Just like a solar panel is comprised of multiple cells that generate electricity, the Company’s hydrogen panel encases multiple hydrogen generators immersed in water. Each hydrogen generator contains billions of electroplated nanoparticles, autonomously splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen.

Located in Changwon, South Korea, COTEC is a leader in industrial electroplating and electrochemical processes and holds expertise across the aerospace, automotive, defense, and nuclear industries.

In November, SunHydrogen’s CEO Tim Young visited COTEC’s facility to view firsthand the progress at their newly established laboratory dedicated to SunHydrogen’s technology. Since then, COTEC’s team has successfully replicated SunHydrogen’s proprietary process on a laboratory scale, employing advanced industrial electroplating techniques.

“With the successful completion of COTEC’s initial exploration phase, we're excited to announce the next phase of scaling SunHydrogen’s generators for 1m² green hydrogen panels,” said SunHydrogen’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Syed Mubeen.

“Given the breakthrough nature of our technology, our team is mindful of the fact that scaling to 1m² presents inherent challenges, and we believe COTEC is the ideal partner to help us address those challenges,” said SunHydrogen’s CEO Tim Young. “I would like to thank COTEC for their dedication to our shared goals and our shareholders and supporters for their patience as we work to bring world-changing technology closer to commercialization. Our team is delighted to begin 2024 with this work underway, and we look forward to sharing our ongoing progress with you.”

SunHydrogen has engaged a renowned group of industrial partners and collaborators around the world to accelerate the Company’s progress toward commercialization, including: University of Iowa; University of Michigan; Project NanoPEC; Geomatec; InRedox; MSC; COTEC; and consultants Prof. Kazunari Domen, Dr. Hiroshi Nishiyama, and Dr. Taro Yamada of the University of Tokyo.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to make, store and use green hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $12 trillion by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Similar to solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce green hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free vehicles, ships, data centers, aircrafts and more. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

