Aqua-Tots Swim School Splashes into Toms River, New Jersey

Toms River, N.J., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce that its third location in New Jersey, and 148th location worldwide, is now open. Conveniently located at 1358 Hooper Ave., Toms River, this state-of-the-art facility spans 7,800 square feet and serves the families of Ocean County, including Toms River, Seaside, Brick, Berkely, Manchester, Lakewood and surrounding areas.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools’ world-renowned curriculum has been trusted by parents since 1991 and is used in 14 countries to create safe, confident swimmers for life. Aqua-Tots strives to help families create a legacy of safety by offering safe, affordable and accessible swim lessons.

At Aqua-Tots, children are able to start learning to swim as young as four months old. Children up to 12 years old and even adults are welcome to join our friendly instructors in the pool for 30 minutes of safe, fun, skill-building exercises, seven days a week, at a variety of times. The company offers something for every skill level, from private and small group lessons to adaptive and Fast Track programs.

First-time franchisees, Ruddy and Stephanie Lopez, are excited to bring Aqua-Tots’ proven program to the community of Toms River. “Ocean County is known for the 'Jersey Shore,' with over 50 miles of oceanfront beaches,” explains Stephanie Lopez. “There is a vital need for water safety here with so many young families and 18 schools in the district. We’re grateful to serve those families as well as teach our own children what it means to be safe and confident swimmers for life.”

Each location is tailored to the needs of parents and children alike. Sixteen spacious changing rooms offer families plenty of private spaces to choose from to prepare for their lessons and dry off for their plans after. The roomy, glass-paned lobby provides ample viewing space for parents, featuring Aqua-Tots’ signature red chairs where they can relax and observe their children's progress in the brand-new, 14-lane heated swimming pool.

To show their commitment to water safety, the Aqua-Tots Toms River location will be opening the school by providing the community unlimited free swim lessons from February 5-11. Advanced registration is encouraged, and families are asked to call 732-917-4743 to sign up. Additionally, families are free to stop by and speak with the team to request a tour of the school and learn more about the program.

The swim school will also be hosting a grand opening celebration in the spring on Sunday, April 21st. For more details, follow Aqua-Tots Toms River on social media at @aquatotstomsriver.

Aqua-Tots Toms River is seeking passionate individuals to join their team. Positions available include water safety instructors, year-round lifeguards, water watchers and front desk specialists. Interested candidates can find more information and apply online at linktr.ee/aquatotstomsriver.

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots Toms River or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/toms-river, call 732-917-4743 or email tomsriverinfo@aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 145 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

