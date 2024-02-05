Automotive Software Market to Hit USD 81.57 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Demand for Connected Vehicles and Electric Vehicle (EV) Revolution | Report by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Software Market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 24.02 billion in 2022. Projections indicate an anticipated growth, with the market expected to reach USD 81.57 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.51% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Automotive software plays a pivotal role in the modern automobile industry, transforming vehicles into sophisticated, interconnected machines. This software encompasses a wide range of applications, from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment to engine control units and diagnostic tools. Essentially, automotive software serves as the technological backbone, optimizing performance, safety, and user experience.

Market Analysis

The surge in consumer preference for connected vehicles is a primary catalyst propelling the growth of the automotive software market. Modern consumers seek seamless connectivity, real-time data access, and enhanced in-car experiences. As a result, automakers are increasingly integrating advanced software solutions to enable features such as navigation, entertainment, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. The global shift towards sustainable transportation is steering the automotive industry towards electrification. Electric vehicles rely heavily on software for battery management, energy efficiency optimization, and charging infrastructure integration. The growing adoption of EVs worldwide is contributing significantly to the expansion of the automotive software market. The advent of autonomous driving technologies has ushered in a new era for the automotive industry. To achieve higher levels of autonomy, vehicles require sophisticated software systems for perception, decision-making, and control. As automakers and technology companies invest heavily in developing self-driving capabilities, the demand for cutting-edge automotive software is on the rise.

Automotive Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 24.02 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 81.57billion CAGR CAGR of 16.51% by 2023-2030 Market Opportunity Deep learning, which is used to apply AI, is expected to increase at a faster rate than other automotive technologies

Population growth

Increasing the economy

The expanding purchasing power of individuals in nations is allowing this market to expand significantly Market Drivers Automobile adoption of ADAS features

The demand for autonomous and connected vehicle is steadily increasing

Increasing the number of people who use driver assistance devices

Concerns about driver and vehicle safety are mounting Major Market Players NVIDIA (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Green Hills Software (US), Wind River Systems, Renesas Electronics (Japan), Airbiquity (US), Autonet Mobile, Inc. (USA), Elektrobit (US), and NXP (Netherlands), BlackBerry (Canada), and other key players.

Key Takeaway from Automotive Software Market Study

The In-Situ TPO segment represents a groundbreaking approach to automotive software design, offering real-time capabilities and enhanced reliability. As vehicles become more sophisticated, the need for precise timing and communication between various components becomes paramount. In-Situ TPO addresses this demand by implementing a time-triggered mechanism, ensuring seamless coordination among different software modules.

The Automotive segment itself is undergoing a transformative journey, emerging as a key player in the automotive software market. The proliferation of connected vehicles, electric powertrains, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) has propelled the demand for sophisticated software solutions. Automotive software is no longer limited to traditional engine control units but extends to encompass a wide array of applications, including infotainment systems, navigation, and cybersecurity measures.

Recent Developments

Kerala-based Acsia Tech has forged a robust partnership with SOFAEE SIG, signaling a leap into the development of next-generation automotive software. This collaboration brings together the technological prowess of Acsia Tech and the innovative solutions offered by SOFAEE SIG, aiming to reshape the landscape of automotive software engineering.

Acsia Tech, a key player in the software development arena, has embarked on an exciting venture by teaming up with AOX, a renowned German entity specializing in automotive software engineering. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for Acsia Tech, propelling it into the realm of cutting-edge automotive technology alongside one of Germany's leading innovators.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The automotive software market is experiencing dynamic shifts driven by a myriad of factors that shape its landscape. Among the key drivers propelling this sector forward is the incessant demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. The pursuit of enhanced safety, efficiency, and convenience has spurred the adoption of sophisticated software solutions designed to facilitate features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, and automated parking. Additionally, the increasing integration of connected technologies has given rise to the demand for infotainment and telematics systems, further boosting the automotive software market. Moreover, the rise of electric vehicles has created opportunities for innovative software solutions to optimize battery management, energy efficiency, and charging infrastructure.

However, alongside these drivers, the automotive software market faces its share of restraints and challenges. One significant restraint is the complexity of software integration within the diverse ecosystem of modern vehicles, often resulting in compatibility issues and potential system failures. The rapid pace of technological advancements also poses a challenge, as automotive software developers must constantly adapt to stay ahead, leading to increased development costs and potential delays. Moreover, concerns regarding cybersecurity in connected vehicles have emerged as a prominent challenge, demanding robust solutions to safeguard against potential threats such as hacking and unauthorized access.

Key Regional Developments

North America stands at the forefront of automotive software innovation, driven by the presence of major automotive OEMs and tech giants. The region's emphasis on connected and autonomous vehicles has propelled the demand for advanced software solutions. In Europe, the automotive software market is heavily influenced by stringent regulatory standards aimed at enhancing vehicle safety and reducing emissions. The region is witnessing a surge in demand for software solutions that enable compliance with Euro 7 emission standards and facilitate sustainable mobility. The Asia-Pacific region is a key player in the market, driven by the rapid growth of emerging economies and a burgeoning middle class. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing substantial investments in electric and autonomous vehicle technologies.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the automotive software market. Economic downturns typically lead to reduced consumer spending, impacting new vehicle sales. However, amidst the challenges, there are opportunities for the automotive software market. The focus on cost optimization may drive manufacturers to invest in software solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and improve overall vehicle performance. Additionally, the emphasis on sustainability and innovation may propel the adoption of software for electric and hybrid vehicles, offering a silver lining for the industry during these challenging times.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Automotive Software Market Segmentation, by Application

8.1 ADAS & Safety Systems

8.2 Body Control & Comfort System

8.3 Remote Monitoring

8.4 Powertrain System

8.5 Communication System

8.6 Infotainment System

8.7 Biometrics

8.8 Vehicle Management & Telematics

8.9 Connected Services

8.10 Autonomous Driving

8.11 HMI Application

8.12 V2X System

9. Global Automotive Software Market Segmentation, by Software Layer

9.1 Operating System

9.2 Application software

9.3 Middleware

10. Global Automotive Software Market Segmentation, by Solution

10.1 Autopilot Software

10.2 Navigation Software

10.3 Car safety Software

10.4 Entertainment Software

11. Global Automotive Software Market Segmentation, by Vehicle type

11.1 Passenger car (PC)

11.2 Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)

11.3 Light commercial vehicle (LCV)

12. Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.5 USA

12.2.6 Canada

12.2.7 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Eastern Europe

12.3.1.5 Poland

12.3.1.6 Romania

12.3.1.7 Turkey

12.3.1.8 Rest of Eastern Europe

12.3.2 Western Europe

12.3.2.4 Germany

12.3.2.5 France

12.3.2.6 UK

12.3.2.7 Italy

12.3.2.8 Spain

12.3.2.9 Netherlands

12.3.2.10 Switzerland

12.3.2.11 Austria

12.3.2.12 Rest of Western Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.5 China

12.4.6 India

12.4.7 Japan

12.4.8 South Korea

12.4.9 Vietnam

12.4.10 Singapore

12.4.11 Australia

12.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Middle East

12.5.1.5 UAE

12.5.1.6 Egypt

12.5.1.7 Saudi Arabia

12.5.1.8 Qatar

12.5.1.9 Rest of Middle East

12.5.2 Africa

12.5.2.5 Nigeria

12.5.2.6 South Africa

12.5.2.7 Rest of Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.5 Brazil

12.6.6 Argentina

12.6.7 Colombia

12.6.8 Rest of Latin America

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.1.1 Financial

13.1.2 Products/ Services Offered

13.1.3 SWOT Analysis

13.1.4 The SNS view

13.2 Green Hills Software (US)

13.3 Wind River Systems

13.4 Renesas Electronics (Japan)

13.5 Airbiquity (US)

13.6 BlackBerry (Canada)

13.7 NVIDIA (US)

13.8 Autonet Mobile, Inc. (USA)

13.9 Elektrobit (US)

13.10 NXP (Netherlands)

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Benchmarking

14.2 Market Share analysis

14.3 Recent Developments

15. Conclusion