Generative AI Innovation Drives Another Year of Record Growth for Discuss

Seattle, WA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEATTLE, February 5, 2024 — Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for driving next-gen insights, announced another year of record growth in 2023, with overall usage of its People Experience Platform up by 50% compared to the previous year. Discuss was the first MRX company to integrate generative AI-based tools into its platform in early 2023. In the second half of the year, the company set new records for usage almost every month and is seeing this momentum continue into 2024.

Foot Locker, 3M, Diageo, and MilliporeSigman are among some of the many global organizations that leverage the Discuss platform to scale qualitative research and gain faster, more in-depth customer insights. The platform is purpose built for doing video based qualitative research, both moderated and asynchronous, and to facilitate the entire research lifecycle from recruiting and moderation to project management and data analysis.

The Discuss suite of generative AI tools called Genie, eliminates the many frictions and obstacles inherent to the unstructured nature of qualitative research, including creating summary reports from hours of interviews in a matter of seconds. Genie can also automatically pull quotes specific to key research themes and add them to highlight reels in a click.

“Generative AI is ushering in a new era for market research that our industry hasn’t experienced in years. It’s been a real game changer for us and our customers are leaning in to leverage these advanced qualitative research capabilities,” said Adam Mertz, SVP of Product & Marketing at Discuss. “These innovations, along with our unique unlimited research business model, help our customers maximize their research dollars and ensure they have the insights needed to maximize their success.”

Discuss received industry accolades throughout the year including recognition by a leading analyst firm as a Strong Performer in the Q2 2023 Experience Research Platforms Report. The company also celebrated consecutive leadership positions in G2 Grid Reports for User Research Software and Consumer Video Feedback including being ranked #1 in the Consumer Video Feedback Momentum Grid. And, for the second consecutive year, Discuss was named a winner in the Analytics and Business Intelligence category of APPEALIE SaaS Awards.

About Discuss

Discuss is helping leading organizations, brands and agencies across the globe turn people’s experiences into insights. Hundreds of thousands of Market Insights, CX and UX professionals trust Discuss to go beyond data points and bring in-depth insights to life across their organization in real-time, transforming customer relationships. With Discuss, hundreds of global brands and agencies such as Unilever, Target, Ipsos, KraftHeinz, HP, Ford, and Mastercard are making more informed strategic decisions faster than ever before. For more information, visit www.discuss.io.





