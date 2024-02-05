Minuteman Press International Earns Entrepreneur 2024 Number 1 Printing and Marketing Franchise Ranking

Minuteman Press International is Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2024 #1 rated printing & marketing franchise, marking an impressive 33 years and 21 years in a row at #1 in category.



FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press International, the world’s largest design, marketing, and printing franchise, has been awarded the 2024 #1 printing and marketing franchise ranking by Entrepreneur Magazine. The Minuteman Press franchise team has now achieved this #1 rating for an impressive 33 years and 21 years in a row.

Nick Titus, President, Minuteman Press International, says, “2023 was an incredible year for Minuteman Press International as we celebrated 50 years in business and continued to grow our systemwide sales. We are proud to kick off 2024 by receiving the #1 Printing and Marketing Services franchise ranking from Entrepreneur once again.”

Nick continues, “To earn this #1 rating 33 times and 21 years in a row takes a team effort all the way around. From our franchise owners who follow the system and serve their business communities to our dedicated regional support teams and World HQ staff, this award is a testament to working hard and achieving success together.”

In 2023, Minuteman Press International celebrated 50 years in business; the franchisor remains family-owned and operated today with nearly 1,000 locations in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and South Africa. Nick says, “While our industry has certainly evolved, the core principles of providing high quality products with outstanding customer service remain the same today.”

Minuteman Press franchises continue to serve their communities in 2024 with high-demand design, printing, marketing, mailing, signage, apparel, and promotional products and services. Nick says, “Our owners provide essential products and services to support local businesses and organizations in their daily operations and marketing campaigns. We are proud to support our owners with continued innovations to minuteman.com, upgrades to our proprietary FLEX business management software, offering marketing and internet marketing programs including our recurring Deal of the Month campaign, research and development, and of course, providing ongoing local support.”

Nick concludes, “I am very excited for 2024 as we continue to build on the tremendous momentum we achieved in 2023. Our entire staff, from our team at World HQ to the over 25 regional support teams, will continue to work hard and work together to support our owners.”

To find your local Minuteman Press, visit https://minuteman.com.

For more information about #1 rated Minuteman Press printing franchise opportunities and to read Minuteman Press franchise reviews, visit https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

