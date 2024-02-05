Thermal Energy International to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

OTTAWA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermal Energy International Inc. (“Thermal Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TMG, OTCQB: TMGEF), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, today announced that William Crossland, President and CEO, will present at the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 7, 2024



DATE: February 7th, 2024

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/496OeL9

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 7 th, 8th and 9th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Reported 71% revenue growth and significant increases in profitability in fiscal 2024 second quarter ended November 30, 2023;

Trailing four quarters revenue, net income, and EBITDA i were highest on record;

were highest on record; Fiscal 2024 year-to-date order intake and order backlogii highest on record and each up approximately 200% over two years

About Thermal Energy

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy’s proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF. For more information, visit the Company’s investor website at https://investors-thermalenergy.com or company website at www.thermalenergy.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

_____________

i EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortization, impairment of intangible assets, and share-based compensation expense.

ii Order backlog represents any purchase orders that have been received by the Company but have not yet been reflected as revenue in the Company’s published financial statements.