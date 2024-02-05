Thor Equities Group Announces Long Term Lease with The Pilecki Institute at 88 Greenwich Street

New York, NY, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate development, leasing, and management, is pleased to announce a long-term lease with The Pilecki Institute, for 35,000 square feet at 88 Greenwich Street in Downtown Manhattan, marking the Institute’s first location outside of Europe.

The Pilecki Institute, a research and cultural institution founded in 2016, works to preserve the remembrance, documentation, and research of the historical experiences of Polish citizens, while increasing awareness regarding totalitarianism in the 20th century. Their important mission is sponsored by Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland as they provide support for scientific research programs and help disseminate knowledge through educational projects and events that combine culture and history.

“The Pilecki Institute’s decision to open at 88 Greenwich is a testament to the building’s excellent location and underscores the importance of having a presence in the New York City market,” Chief Operating Officer of Thor Equities Group, Melissa Gliatta. “We are pleased to welcome them to their new home and support their important mission.”

Regular Coffee has also signed a long term lease at 88 Greenwich Street and is planning to open early this year in a 1,500 square feet space. Other tenants at the property include 7-11 and Dunkin Donuts.

To kickoff 2024, Thor announced multiple development milestones across its industrial portfolio. In late 2023, Thor Equities Group announced the sale of assets in Austin and Chicago, the appointment of a new EVP to lead the firm’s data center division, and completion of several leases. Also, Thor’s CEO and Chairman, Joe Sitt, made a guest appearance on Bloomberg’s Wall Street Week in December to discuss investment opportunities in Mexico where the firm is extremely active through its Latin American division, Thor Urbana.

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.