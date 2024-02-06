Confluence Opens up a Center of Excellence in Bangalore in Partnership with Aeries





BANGALORE, India, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (“Aeries” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: AERT), a global professional services and consulting partner, is proud to announce the inauguration of a new Center of Excellence (CoE) for its client, Confluence, at Bangalore, India. This significant collaboration will leverage global world-class talents, bringing leading-edge innovations and digital transformation for the investment management industry.



Confluence is a global leader in data-driven investment management solutions, delivering products and services designed to optimize efficiency and navigate regulatory compliance. As a leading global provider of regulatory and investor communication solutions, Confluence serves asset servicers, asset managers, asset owners and investment consultants.

The establishment of this CoE in India signifies a strategic move to leverage world-class talent, enhancing Confluence’s capabilities in critical areas of digital transformation, and process optimization. Through this CoE, Aeries will support Confluence’s strategic growth, utilizing Aeries’ differentiated Purpose-Built model, which is specifically tailored for businesses seeking higher operational effectiveness, greater flexibility and consistent cost efficiencies.

Todd Moyer, President and Chief Operating Officer of Confluence, said “The establishment of the CoE in Bangalore is a strategic step in our journey of global expansion and service excellence. Aeries’ expertise in digital transformation and process optimization will better enable us to serve the investment management industry. This partnership is not just about scaling operations; it’s about enriching our capabilities and setting new standards in client services and operational efficiency.”

“Confluence is one of the leading global players in the asset management ecosystem, and we look forward to collaborating with its team to drive value for its clients worldwide,” says Ajay Khare, Chief Operating Officer - Americas and CRO, Aeries. “Aeries prides itself in partnering with forward-looking, innovative companies, and we are thrilled to help support Confluence’s growth globally. This CoE will provide Confluence access to additional skilled talent in the investment management industry, specifically consultants, support analysts, data analysts, and operations and reporting professionals.”

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client’s business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,600 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology’s unique approach to staffing and developing its workforce has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification.

Contacts

For Aeries Technology



Media:

corpcomm@aeriestechnology.com

Investors:

aeriesIR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9deb279-ed22-44ae-a7dc-777ffa24bfc4