GTS CaaS Platform Named “Cars-as-a-service (CaaS) Solution of the Year” By AutoTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, announced that GTS has been selected as the “Cars-as-a-service (CaaS) Solution of the Year” award winner in the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards for their GTS Car-as-a-Service Platform.



The Platform provides a risk-free way for automotive OEMs and dealerships to explore CaaS models that complement traditional car sales, to test local markets for car sharing, rental and subscription services. By personalizing the experiences with different tiers of vehicle, pricing schemes and in-app features, it opens the door to much closer customer engagement and propositions that deliver lifetime value.

Peter Souter, GTS CEO, said, “We are proud to be recognised as “CaaS Solution Of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough. For almost 15 years GTS has been focused on creating revenue opportunities for OEMs and exceptional experiences and value for their customers. Our incredibly flexible platform has been developed to empower OEMs to always deliver the mobility services their customers need in this rapidly evolving industry. Through our focused customer insights and innovative technology, we are building a new and deeper partnership between customer and OEM.”

Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, commented, “The GTS CaaS Platform enables OEMs and dealerships to quickly participate in a revolution that’s gathering pace, the growth of car rental, subscription and sharing services. GTS is helping to accelerate the transition, enabling recurring revenue streams and a roadmap to capturing the complete lifetime value of customers.”

The self-service platform can be adapted to different countries and market opportunities with multi-currency, multilingual and multi-car rental/share options. A scalable service run on GTS Cloud, automotive OEMs can use it to grow and develop their businesses, regionally and globally. GTS Analytics is part of the platform, providing insights for optimizing revenue opportunities and ensuring continuous improvement in their CaaS services.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

For nearly 15 years, GTS has been developing shared mobility software solutions for automotive OEMs, dealership groups, municipalities, corporations, on-street operators, and affordable mobility providers in over 1,000 locations worldwide. We are the trusted partner to Tier 1 OEMs, including Toyota, GM, Daimler and Tata, and have integrated our technology with market-leading vendors, including Stripe, Salesforce, Geotab, Microsoft Power BI, OTA Keys and SAP.

