Core Development Group Receives AutoTech Breakthrough Award for Overall Electric Vehicle Technology of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading automotive market intelligence organization Tech Breakthrough today announced that Mahwah, NJ-based clean energy contractor Core Development Group received “Overall Electric Vehicle Technology of the Year” honors in its sixth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program. The award recognizes the company’s exceptional commercial and fleet EV charging services.

“We are honored to be recognized by AutoTech Breakthrough. With a track record of more than 15,000 successful EV fast-charging installations in more than 200 locations across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, our commercial Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services reduce carbon emissions while easing the transition to cleaner energy sources,” said Henry Cortes, Core Development Group Founder and CEO.

“In just three years, we have expanded our footprint to nearly 30 U.S. states, Mexico, and Canada. This much-needed EV charging infrastructure powers the delivery of consumer goods across North America, enabling EV fleets to travel over 1 billion zero tailpipe emission miles annually, which improves air quality in the communities that our customers serve,” said Cortes.

“We focus on commercial EV charging, from concept through completion, and provide fleets with the optimal number of chargers to consume the least power – resulting in the highest operational and environmental return on investment. The momentum of EV charging across North America is undeniable, and Core Development Group is proud to help power the future of commercial fleets,” Cortes said.

Despite recent tax incentive cutbacks, analysts predict that long-term EV adoption will continue to grow, driven by falling battery costs, a wider variety of models, and lower total ownership costs. Core Development Group works with leading global ecommerce retailers and shipping logistics providers to install nationwide EV charging infrastructure for fleets in locations near energy sources and major highways.

With its focus on expanding the use of clean energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, Core Development Group is a key contributor to the U.S. transition toward greater energy independence. The company also supports domestic manufacturing by providing American-made energy products to corporate and energy clients. Its investment in the domestic economy creates skilled jobs and generates federal, state, and local tax revenue, with a strong commitment to hiring American workers, including veterans. The company’s efforts align with broader trends in American innovation, particularly in the electric vehicle sector, where EVs now represent the majority of the top 10 'American-Made' cars.

The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts a comprehensive analysis of automotive and transportation technology categories. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries.

"We are pleased to honor Core Development Group with our ‘Overall Electric Vehicle Technology of the Year’ Award. This company is building the backbone of tomorrow's electrified infrastructure. The growing EV market demands speed, accountability, and technical excellence, and Core Development Group delivers, directly addressing the critical need for fast fleet charging and making the transition to electric vehicles more accessible than ever. By combining construction expertise with advanced clean energy strategies, they enable providers to electrify their operations faster, smarter, and more sustainably,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough.

