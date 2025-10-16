6th Annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Spotlight Cutting-Edge Automotive and Transportation Technology Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced the results of its sixth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The global transportation sector, one of the world’s largest and most essential industries, is undergoing a profound transformation. The rapidly expanding AutoTech market is redefining how people and goods move, fueled by breakthroughs in autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems, connected vehicle platforms, electrification and sustainable mobility. These innovations are not only improving safety and efficiency but also shaping a more intelligent, resilient and environmentally responsible transportation ecosystem.
The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of this industry in a variety of categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
“Transportation is far more than getting from point A to point B—it’s a foundation of global progress and daily life,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough. “We’re seeing an unprecedented convergence of innovation, from AI and automation to electrification and connectivity, transforming how vehicles move, communicate and operate. These advancements are tackling real-world challenges like congestion, safety, and efficiency, redefining what’s possible for the automotive and mobility sectors. This year’s AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners are driving that transformation, and we’re proud to honor their breakthrough contributions to the future of transportation.”
2025 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Connected Car
Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year: Cinemo GmbH
Automotive Infotainment Innovation of the Year: AWE-Q by DSP Concepts
Connected Car Innovation of the Year: nSpireAuto by Endeavour Technology
Connected Car Solution Provider of The Year: HARMAN Ready Connect
Connected Car Platform of the Year: New Eagle
Electric Vehicles
Battery Charging Technology Solution of the Year: XCharge North America
Charging Station Solution of the Year: Rove
Overall Electric Vehicle Technology of the Year: Core Development Group
Overall Vehicle Charging Innovation of the Year: ScottishPower EV Optimise
Car Sharing and Ride Hailing
Cars-as-a-service (CaaS) Platform of the Year: Loopit
Sensor Technology
Sensor Technology Solution of the Year: Perception Radar by Arbe
Traffic Tech
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Innovation of the Year: Pirelli Cyber Tyre
Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Solution of the Year: JOYNEXT
Vehicle Telematics
Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year: Cambridge Mobile Telematics
Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year: Teletrac Navman
Vehicle Tracking Solution of the Year: Solera’s LoJack
Fleet and Transportation Management
Compliance Solution of the Year: LifeSafer Intelligent Speed Assistance
Fleet Management Innovator of the Year: Wheels
Fleet Management Platform of the Year: ServiceUp
Fleet Management Software of the Year: RTA
Fleet Management Solution of the Year: Autofleet
Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year: EquipmentShare
Integrated Fleet Management Solution of the year: EZ LYNK
Autonomous Driving Technology
Autonomous Vehicle Innovation of the Year: Foretellix Foretify™
Artificial Intelligence
AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year: AI Technician, Sonatus
AutoTech AI Solution of the Year: Cerence AI
Machine Learning innovation Award: C2A Security
Auto Dealership
Auto Dealership Innovation of the Year: BizzyCar
Industry Leadership
Auto Repair Solution of the Year: Solera's XpertCX Solutions
AutoTech CEO of the Year: Dr. Stefan Heck, Nauto
Overall connected Vehicle Innovation of the Year: Kaluza
Automotive Software Solution of the Year: Nexteer Automotive
