6th Annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Spotlight Cutting-Edge Automotive and Transportation Technology Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced the results of its sixth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The global transportation sector, one of the world’s largest and most essential industries, is undergoing a profound transformation. The rapidly expanding AutoTech market is redefining how people and goods move, fueled by breakthroughs in autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems, connected vehicle platforms, electrification and sustainable mobility. These innovations are not only improving safety and efficiency but also shaping a more intelligent, resilient and environmentally responsible transportation ecosystem.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of this industry in a variety of categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Transportation is far more than getting from point A to point B—it’s a foundation of global progress and daily life,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough. “We’re seeing an unprecedented convergence of innovation, from AI and automation to electrification and connectivity, transforming how vehicles move, communicate and operate. These advancements are tackling real-world challenges like congestion, safety, and efficiency, redefining what’s possible for the automotive and mobility sectors. This year’s AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners are driving that transformation, and we’re proud to honor their breakthrough contributions to the future of transportation.”

2025 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Connected Car

Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year: Cinemo GmbH

Automotive Infotainment Innovation of the Year: AWE-Q by DSP Concepts

Connected Car Innovation of the Year: nSpireAuto by Endeavour Technology

Connected Car Solution Provider of The Year: HARMAN Ready Connect

Connected Car Platform of the Year: New Eagle

Electric Vehicles

Battery Charging Technology Solution of the Year: XCharge North America

Charging Station Solution of the Year: Rove

Overall Electric Vehicle Technology of the Year: Core Development Group

Overall Vehicle Charging Innovation of the Year: ScottishPower EV Optimise

Car Sharing and Ride Hailing

Cars-as-a-service (CaaS) Platform of the Year: Loopit

Sensor Technology

Sensor Technology Solution of the Year: Perception Radar by Arbe

Traffic Tech

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Innovation of the Year: Pirelli Cyber Tyre

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Solution of the Year: JOYNEXT

Vehicle Telematics

Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year: Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year: Teletrac Navman

Vehicle Tracking Solution of the Year: Solera’s LoJack



Fleet and Transportation Management

Compliance Solution of the Year: LifeSafer Intelligent Speed Assistance

Fleet Management Innovator of the Year: Wheels

Fleet Management Platform of the Year: ServiceUp

Fleet Management Software of the Year: RTA

Fleet Management Solution of the Year: Autofleet

Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year: EquipmentShare

Integrated Fleet Management Solution of the year: EZ LYNK

Autonomous Driving Technology

Autonomous Vehicle Innovation of the Year: Foretellix Foretify™

Artificial Intelligence

AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year: AI Technician, Sonatus

AutoTech AI Solution of the Year: Cerence AI

Machine Learning innovation Award: C2A Security

Auto Dealership

Auto Dealership Innovation of the Year: BizzyCar

Industry Leadership

Auto Repair Solution of the Year: Solera's XpertCX Solutions

AutoTech CEO of the Year: Dr. Stefan Heck, Nauto

Overall connected Vehicle Innovation of the Year: Kaluza

Automotive Software Solution of the Year: Nexteer Automotive

