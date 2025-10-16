LifeSafer ISA Wins “Compliance Solution of the Year” In 2025 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced that LifeSafer ISA , a leader in vehicle safety technology, has been named “Compliance Solution of the Year” in the sixth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.

LifeSafer’s scalable, proven active Intelligent Speed Assistance™ (ISA) technology is designed to prevent speeding in real time. The device works by automatically detecting and enforcing a vehicle’s maximum speed based on real-time data. ISA does not affect vehicle braking but instead prevents further acceleration when driving at or above speed limits. This advanced technology helps meet compliance with traffic laws and enhances overall safety for drivers and pedestrians alike.

ISA offers configurable overrides for emergencies, allowing speed controls to be lifted temporarily but enforced at all other times. This also includes unexpected situations that might require momentary disengagement of the device. Rules can be set with customizable time and usage limits. If the device is removed or altered, immediate notifications keep all stakeholders informed and compliance programs on track. Remote activation and geo-fencing features are included for stolen or unauthorized use scenarios.

A real-time digital display shows current speed, posted speed limit, and color-coded alerts for upcoming speed limit changes. The technology also provides clear, easy-to-read reports to monitor driving patterns and performance. Fleet managers or compliance drivers can use these reports to help make informed decisions about driving safety or meeting business objectives. With LifeSafer ISA, there is no need for cellular or Wi-Fi connections as the device uses over-the-air software to update drivers with the latest road data and speed limits at all times.

“Thank you to AutoTech Breakthrough for this incredible recognition. More than just compliance, LifeSafer ISA offers an effective solution to improve road safety. Our large-scale implementations have shown a greater than 60% reduction in speeding behavior, which could translate to more than 20% fewer fatal crashes,” said Michael Travars, President of LifeSafer. “We firmly believe that this technology is the future of road safety.”

The AutoTech sector is rapidly redefining the way people and goods move – transforming one of the world’s largest and most vital industries. From autonomous driving technologies and advanced driver-assistance systems to connected vehicle platforms, electrification, and sustainable mobility solutions, AutoTech is delivering greater safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.



The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most

comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“LifeSafer ISA offers a proactive, adaptable, and proven system that saves lives. Speeding contributes to almost a third of all roadway deaths annually. Practical, data-driven tools are needed to combat this. Traditional speed limiters work by checking a vehicle’s speed against the posted limit and delivering a warning, but their controls are fixed and don’t adjust in real time,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “Unlike traditional speed limiters, LifeSafer ISA devices are built for today’s driving challenges. ISA doesn’t just set speed caps; it actively engages with drivers through real-time speed monitoring, alerts, and acceleration control, helping maintain the most stringent compliance criteria. LifeSafer ISA is our pick for ‘Compliance Solution of the Year!’”

