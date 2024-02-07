TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, which ended on January 1, 2024.  

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales were $569.0 million
  • GAAP net income of $17.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income was $43.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share
  • Cash flow from operations was $47.5 million
  • Repurchased 784 thousand shares of common stock for $9.8 million at an average price of $12.52 per share

Fourth Quarter 2023 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $569.0 million, compared to $617.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $34.6 million. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $97.6 million and included a gain of $51.8 million in December 2022 from the sale of the property occupied by our former Shanghai E-MS entity.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $17.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $43.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $42.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $80.9 million, or 14.2% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $81.6 million, or 13.2% of sales for the fourth quarter of 2022.

“TTM executed a strong finish to the year registering a Non-GAAP EPS that was above the high end of the guided range due to excellent operating performance and favorable product mix. Revenues were within the guided range as upside in our Aerospace and Defense and Data Center Computing end markets was offset by demand softness in our Automotive and Medical, Industrial and Instrumentation end markets,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “In addition, cash flow from operations was a healthy 8.3% of revenue enabling us to repurchase stock while maintaining a solid balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 1.6x. Finally, our Penang facility has all major processes running and we are currently sampling product to customers,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Full Year 2023 Results
Net sales for 2023 decreased to $2.2 billion from $2.5 billion in 2022, an 11% decrease.

GAAP operating income for 2023 was $42.3 million, inclusive of a $44.1 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment. This is a decrease from GAAP operating income of $210.4 million in 2022.

GAAP net loss for 2023 was $18.7 million, or ($0.18) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $94.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for 2023 was $139.5 million, or $1.33 per diluted share. This compares to 2022 non-GAAP net income of $181.2 million, or $1.74 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 was $298.2 million, or 13.4% of net sales, compared to $343.1 million, or 13.8% of net sales, for 2022.

"We delivered solid results in 2023 despite a challenging year. Declines in our commercial end markets were partially offset with growth in our Aerospace and Defense end market. Better product mix and execution in North America and Asia Pacific helped to mitigate margin declines," continued Edman. “We refinanced our Term Loan and ABL, improving tenor, resulting in no maturities until 2028. Finally, in 2023, we generated $187.3 million in operating cash flow which enabled us to strengthen our balance sheet, while returning $24.4 million of capital to our shareholders.”

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $530 million to $570 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.24 to $0.30 per diluted share.  

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

Live Webcast/Conference Call
TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2023 results and the first quarter 2024 outlook on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link TTM Technologies, Inc. fourth quarter and full year 2023 webcast. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast
The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at TTM Technologies, Inc. fourth quarter and full year 2023 webcast.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-K may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates ,and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050


TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
              
              
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Fourth Quarter Full Year 
       2023   2022   2023   2022  
              
              
              
 Net sales  $569,039  $617,156  $2,232,567  $2,495,046  
 Cost of goods sold  453,671   495,754   1,819,299   2,037,081  
              
 Gross profit  115,368   121,402   413,268   457,965  
              
 Operating expenses:         
  Selling and marketing  18,677   19,529   76,922   75,182  
  General and administrative  37,802   36,317   149,631   158,180  
  Research and development  7,590   6,698   27,272   24,808  
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  11,430   10,275   48,675   37,097  
  Impairment of goodwill  -   -   44,100   -  
  Restructuring charges  5,291   2,827   24,352   4,094  
  Gain on sale of SH E-MS property  -   (51,804)  -   (51,804) 
   Total operating expenses  80,790   23,842   370,952   247,557  
              
 Operating income  34,578   97,560   42,316   210,408  
              
 Interest expense  (13,373)  (12,506)  (48,124)  (45,517) 
 Loss on extinguishment of debt  -   -   (1,154)  -  
 Gain on sale of subsidiary  -   -   1,270   -  
 Other, net   (3,321)  (1,960)  5,989   17,972  
              
 Income before income taxes  17,884   83,094   297   182,863  
 Income tax provision  (546)  (77,077)  (19,015)  (88,280) 
              
 Net income (loss) $17,338  $6,017  $(18,718) $94,583  
              
 Earnings (loss) per share:         
  Basic  $0.17  $0.06  $(0.18) $0.93  
  Diluted  0.17   0.06   (0.18)  0.91  
              
 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:         
  Basic   102,327   102,217   102,744   102,074  
  Diluted  104,302   104,220   102,744   103,866  
              
 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:       
 Weighted-average shares outstanding  102,327   102,217   102,744   102,074  
 Dilutive effect of warrants  -   -   -   1  
 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options  1,975   2,003   -   1,791  
 Diluted shares  104,302   104,220   102,744   103,866  
              


SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA   January 1, 2024  January 2, 2023 
 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $450,208 $402,749 
 Accounts and notes receivable, net  413,557  473,225 
 Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property  6,737  69,240 
 Contract assets  292,050  335,788 
 Inventories  213,075  170,639 
 Total current assets  1,429,687  1,493,056 
 Property, plant and equipment, net  807,667  724,204 
 Operating lease right of use asset  86,286  18,862 
 Other non-current assets  1,000,023  1,087,482 
 Total assets  3,323,663  3,323,604 
            
 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $3,500 $50,000 
 Accounts payable  334,609  361,788 
 Total current liabilities  703,984  761,325 
 Debt, net of discount  914,336  879,407 
 Total long-term liabilities  1,108,640  1,026,700 
 Total equity  1,511,039  1,535,579 
 Total liabilities and equity  3,323,663  3,323,604 
            


SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Fourth Quarter Full Year 
       2023   2022  2023  2022  
 Gross margin  20.3%  19.7% 18.5% 18.4% 
 Operating margin  6.1%  15.8% 1.9% 8.4% 
              
 End Market Breakdown:         
      Fourth Quarter     
       2023   2022      
  Aerospace and Defense  46%  40%     
  Automotive  15%  16%     
  Data Center Computing  17%  14%     
  Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation  16%  17%     
  Networking  6%  13%     
              
 Stock-based Compensation:         
      Fourth Quarter     
  Amount included in:  2023   2022      
   Cost of goods sold $2,084  $1,699      
   Selling and marketing  878   717      
   General and administrative  2,891   2,674      
   Research and development  306   304      
   Total stock-based compensation expense $6,159  $5,394      
              
 Operating Segment Data:         
      Fourth Quarter     
  Net sales:  2023   2022      
  PCB  $559,728  $605,268      
  RF&S Components  9,311   11,888      
   Total net sales $569,039  $617,156      
              
  Operating segment income:         
  PCB  $78,117  $79,573      
  RF&S Components  2,913   5,122      
  Corporate & Other  (32,687)  24,523      
   Total operating segment income  48,343   109,218      
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  (13,765)  (11,658)     
   Total operating income   34,578   97,560      
   Total other expense  (16,694)  (14,466)     
  Income before income taxes  $17,884  $83,094      
   


RECONCILIATIONS1 Fourth Quarter Full Year 
       2023   2022   2023   2022  
              
 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2:         
  GAAP gross profit  $115,368  $121,402  $413,268  $457,965  
  Add back item:         
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  2,335   1,383   12,901   5,534  
   Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures/restructuring  1,950   -   5,324   124  
   Stock-based compensation  2,084   1,699   7,455   5,846  
   Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge   (701)  (2,407)  (1,192)  1,785  
   Purchase accounting related inventory markup  -   79   327   327  
  Non-GAAP gross profit  $121,036  $122,156  $438,083  $471,581  
  Non-GAAP gross margin  21.3%  19.8%  19.6%  18.9% 
              
 Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3:         
  GAAP operating income  $34,578  $97,560  $42,316  $210,408  
  Add back items:         
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  13,765   11,658   61,576   42,631  
   Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures/restructuring  1,950   -   5,324   124  
   Stock-based compensation  6,159   5,394   22,887   19,525  
   Gain on sale of assets   -   (55,979)  (104)  (55,979) 
   Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge   (701)  (2,407)  (1,192)  1,785  
   Purchase accounting related inventory markup  -   79   327   327  
   Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges  5,291   3,261   67,239   16,066  
  Non-GAAP operating income  $61,042  $59,566  $198,373  $234,887  
  Non-GAAP operating margin  10.7%  9.7%  8.9%  9.4% 
              
 Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4:         
  GAAP net income (loss)  $17,338  $6,017  $(18,718) $94,583  
  Add back items:         
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  13,765   11,658   61,576   42,631  
   Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures/restructuring  1,950   -   5,324   124  
   Stock-based compensation  6,159   5,394   22,887   19,525  
   Non-cash interest expense  478   543   2,204   2,152  
   Gain on sale of assets   -   (55,979)  (104)  (56,806) 
   Change in fair value of warrant liabilities  -   -   -   (99) 
   Loss on extinguishment of debt   -   -   1,154   -  
   Gain on sale of subsidiary   -   -   (1,270)  -  
   Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge   (701)  (2,407)  (1,192)  1,785  
   Purchase accounting related inventory markup  -   79   327   327  
   Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges  5,291   3,261   67,239   16,066  
   Income taxes5  (1,314)  74,131   113   60,895  
  Non-GAAP net income  $42,966  $42,697  $139,540  $181,183  
  Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.41  $0.41  $1.33  $1.74  
              
 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares:         
  GAAP diluted number of shares  104,302   104,220   102,744   103,866  
  Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options -   -   1,851   -  
  Non-GAAP diluted number of shares  104,302   104,220   104,595   103,866  
              
 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6:         
  GAAP net income (loss)  $17,338  $6,017  $(18,718) $94,583  
  Add back items:         
   Income tax provision   546   77,077   19,015   88,280  
   Interest expense  13,373   12,506   48,124   45,517  
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  13,765   11,658   61,576   42,631  
   Depreciation expense  25,095   23,970   99,155   91,276  
   Stock-based compensation  6,159   5,394   22,887   19,525  
   Gain on sale of assets   -   (55,979)  (104)  (56,806) 
   Change in fair value of warrant liabilities  -   -   -   (99) 
   Loss on extinguishment of debt   -   -   1,154   -  
   Gain on sale of subsidiary   -   -   (1,270)  -  
   Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge   (701)  (2,407)  (1,192)  1,785  
   Purchase accounting related inventory markup  -   79   327   327  
   Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges  5,291   3,261   67,239   16,066  
  Adjusted EBITDA $80,866  $81,576  $298,193  $343,085  
  Adjusted EBITDA margin  14.2%  13.2%  13.4%  13.8% 
              
 Free cash flow reconciliation:         
  Operating cash flow $47,470  $77,559  $187,284  $272,873  
  Capital expenditures, net  (45,954)  (20,779)  (159,737)  (96,874) 
  Free cash flow $1,516  $56,780  $27,547  $175,999  
              
1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.
 
2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures/restructuring, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, and purchase accounting related inventory markup.
 
3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures/restructuring, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment of goodwill, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.
 
4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures/restructuring, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment of goodwill, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.
 
5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.
 
6 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment of goodwill, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

