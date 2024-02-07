Daxor Corporation Closes Q4 2023 with Growth in New Sales to Hospital Systems and Increased Utilization of its BVA-100® Blood Volume Diagnostic Across the U.S. at Existing Accounts

Daxor's ezBVA Lab Service Plays a Significant Role in Driving Growth and Fostering Widespread Adoption



Oak Ridge, TN, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology today announces the expansion of blood volume analysis (BVA) through new analyzer purchases and the utilization of Daxor’s ezBVA Lab service. These Q4 2023 initiatives have all played a significant role in driving the growth and the widespread adoption of BVA providing a strong position going into 2024.

Q4-2023 sales wins include:

BVA analyzer purchase at the largest and most integrated healthcare system in Georgia

BVA analyzer purchase at a community-directed health system based in Wisconsin

BVA analyzer rental at an academic health center servicing patients from Oregon, southwest Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, and northern California

Daxor’s ezBVA Lab service extended to an additional site in a 17-hospital healthcare organization in New Jersey

“Our primary focus continues to be broadening our commercial reach by integrating with new hospital systems, exploring additional treatment areas, and continually strengthening the clinical and health economic evidence that demonstrates the benefits of our diagnostic," said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s CEO and President. "Thanks to the unified efforts of our sales and marketing teams, we've significantly shortened our sales cycle and streamlined clinician onboarding, resulting in optimized care practices and ultimately, improved patient outcomes, all of which allowed us to end 2023 in a position of strength.”

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

